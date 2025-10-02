แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post IRS rule means Strategy won’t pay taxes on Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor claims that new IRS guidelines put Strategy in the clear when it comes to unrealized Bitcoin gains. Summary IRS won’t tax unrealized Bitcoin gains, says Michael Saylor Treasury overturned Biden-era guidance that would have affected Strategy Guidance intended to tax megacorporations that paid no taxes A new rule by the IRS comes as a significant boon to Bitcoin treasury firms. On Wednesday, October 1, Strategy Executive Chairman and former CEO Michael Saylor stated that the firm won’t have to pay taxes on its billions in unrealized Bitcoin gains. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 Saylor was referencing Notice 2025-49, dated Sept. 30, the guidance by the IRS and the Treasury Department clarifying their view on a Biden-era law. This law introduced a new tax that targeted major corporations, which could also have applied to crypto treasury firms. Namely, in 2022, under Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. created the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax. This tax targeted huge corporations, including Amazon, Apple, oil companies, and others, that paid zero taxes through various loopholes. Notably, these companies reinvest their earnings in investments, in an effort to keep their profits and taxes near zero. Strategy could have faced a 15% tax on Bitcoin The rule stated that if a company had more than $1 billion in profits in its financial statements, it would have to pay at least 15% on that sum. Critically, this applies both to realized and unrealized profits, which are typically not subject to taxation. The treasury’s move is important for digital asset treasury firms, which derive their unrealized… The post IRS rule means Strategy won’t pay taxes on Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor claims that new IRS guidelines put Strategy in the clear when it comes to unrealized Bitcoin gains. Summary IRS won’t tax unrealized Bitcoin gains, says Michael Saylor Treasury overturned Biden-era guidance that would have affected Strategy Guidance intended to tax megacorporations that paid no taxes A new rule by the IRS comes as a significant boon to Bitcoin treasury firms. On Wednesday, October 1, Strategy Executive Chairman and former CEO Michael Saylor stated that the firm won’t have to pay taxes on its billions in unrealized Bitcoin gains. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 Saylor was referencing Notice 2025-49, dated Sept. 30, the guidance by the IRS and the Treasury Department clarifying their view on a Biden-era law. This law introduced a new tax that targeted major corporations, which could also have applied to crypto treasury firms. Namely, in 2022, under Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. created the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax. This tax targeted huge corporations, including Amazon, Apple, oil companies, and others, that paid zero taxes through various loopholes. Notably, these companies reinvest their earnings in investments, in an effort to keep their profits and taxes near zero. Strategy could have faced a 15% tax on Bitcoin The rule stated that if a company had more than $1 billion in profits in its financial statements, it would have to pay at least 15% on that sum. Critically, this applies both to realized and unrealized profits, which are typically not subject to taxation. The treasury’s move is important for digital asset treasury firms, which derive their unrealized…

IRS rule means Strategy won’t pay taxes on Bitcoin

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:33
Threshold
T$0.01211-3.88%
COM
COM$0.005884--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01074-0.27%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0675+304.91%
ERA
ERA$0.2293-6.13%

Strategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor claims that new IRS guidelines put Strategy in the clear when it comes to unrealized Bitcoin gains.

Summary

  • IRS won’t tax unrealized Bitcoin gains, says Michael Saylor
  • Treasury overturned Biden-era guidance that would have affected Strategy
  • Guidance intended to tax megacorporations that paid no taxes

A new rule by the IRS comes as a significant boon to Bitcoin treasury firms. On Wednesday, October 1, Strategy Executive Chairman and former CEO Michael Saylor stated that the firm won’t have to pay taxes on its billions in unrealized Bitcoin gains.

Saylor was referencing Notice 2025-49, dated Sept. 30, the guidance by the IRS and the Treasury Department clarifying their view on a Biden-era law. This law introduced a new tax that targeted major corporations, which could also have applied to crypto treasury firms.

Namely, in 2022, under Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. created the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax. This tax targeted huge corporations, including Amazon, Apple, oil companies, and others, that paid zero taxes through various loopholes. Notably, these companies reinvest their earnings in investments, in an effort to keep their profits and taxes near zero.

Strategy could have faced a 15% tax on Bitcoin

The rule stated that if a company had more than $1 billion in profits in its financial statements, it would have to pay at least 15% on that sum. Critically, this applies both to realized and unrealized profits, which are typically not subject to taxation.

The treasury’s move is important for digital asset treasury firms, which derive their unrealized profits from crypto appreciation and not from selling goods and services. A 15% tax would significantly slow down their ability to accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets.

Strategy has earned hundreds of billions of dollars in Bitcoin through appreciation. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, the firm reported $14.05 billion in unrealized gains.

Source: https://crypto.news/saylor-irs-rule-means-strategy-wont-pay-taxes-on-bitcoin/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

TLDR DBS Digital Exchange, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple signed a memorandum of understanding to launch tokenized trading and lending services on the XRP Ledger DBS will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, allowing real-time swaps for institutional investors The partnership enables portfolio rebalancing and yield generation during volatile market conditions through tokenized [...] The post DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.0636-4.93%
XRP
XRP$2.3233-4.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006507-5.73%
แชร์
Coincentral2025/09/18 17:06
Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries filed an automatic shelf to offer up to $4 billion in at-the-market common stock to support its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy.
Solana
SOL$151.89-4.27%
Boost
BOOST$0.02566-39.80%
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 05:10
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001482-4.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.4-8.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.05713-5.72%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!

CryptoQuant: BTC's 12% pullback from its new high is completely normal and has not yet exceeded the historical average of 20-25% decline

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,218.01
$101,218.01$101,218.01

-1.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,388.66
$3,388.66$3,388.66

-1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.34
$152.34$152.34

-2.16%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3285
$2.3285$2.3285

-1.67%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11400
$0.11400$0.11400

+6.53%