แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Real estate investments have long been seen as stable yet frustratingly illiquid. Traditional systems rely heavily on middlemen, legal paperwork, and slow approval chains, which make property deals time-consuming and expensive. As a result, capital formation becomes difficult, and many suitable investors are often left out. Through real estate tokenization, issuers can digitize onboarding and [...] The post Investors Turn to the Avalon X Crypto Presale Backed by Grupo Avalon’s Proven $110M Sales appeared first on Blockonomi.Real estate investments have long been seen as stable yet frustratingly illiquid. Traditional systems rely heavily on middlemen, legal paperwork, and slow approval chains, which make property deals time-consuming and expensive. As a result, capital formation becomes difficult, and many suitable investors are often left out. Through real estate tokenization, issuers can digitize onboarding and [...] The post Investors Turn to the Avalon X Crypto Presale Backed by Grupo Avalon’s Proven $110M Sales appeared first on Blockonomi.

Investors Turn to the Avalon X Crypto Presale Backed by Grupo Avalon’s Proven $110M Sales

โดย: Blockonomi
2025/10/06 18:21
RealLink
REAL$0.06365-4.50%

Real estate investments have long been seen as stable yet frustratingly illiquid. Traditional systems rely heavily on middlemen, legal paperwork, and slow approval chains, which make property deals time-consuming and expensive.

As a result, capital formation becomes difficult, and many suitable investors are often left out.

Through real estate tokenization, issuers can digitize onboarding and KYC processes, automate compliance, and unlock liquidity for one of the world’s most stagnant asset classes.

The Avalon X crypto presale emerges as a breakthrough in this space, offering investors a way to participate in tangible, asset-backed digital ownership through blockchain.

Avalon X Brings Real Estate Tokenization to Life

Avalon X (AVLX) is not just another entry on the crypto presale list. It’s a real estate tokenization project backed by Grupo Avalon, a trusted property developer with over $110 million in completed sales and a project pipeline valued at nearly $1 billion. This foundation gives the project a layer of credibility often missing in new crypto presales.

Avalon X aims to simplify real estate access through blockchain-powered tokenization, making high-value investments more inclusive.

By bridging property ownership and decentralized finance, the project enables fractionalized participation for global investors. The CertiK audit adds another layer of security, ensuring trust in its smart contract systems.

To celebrate its ongoing presale crypto round, Avalon X launched a $1 million giveaway, where 10 lucky winners will each receive $100,000 worth of AVLX tokens. To qualify, investors simply need to purchase a minimum of $100 in AVLX tokens.

The best crypto presales 2025 are increasingly defined by their connection to real assets, and Avalon X is positioning itself among the most promising contenders on that list.

Unlocking Value Through Token Utility

The AVLX token is designed with real-world use cases that go beyond speculation. Investors who participate in the Avalon X crypto presale can unlock tiered investment rewards, each offering exclusive benefits based on the amount of AVLX held.

Token holders can also access discounted stays and property perks at Avalon X-linked real estate developments, turning digital ownership into tangible lifestyle advantages. Furthermore, staking options allow users to earn passive yields, aligning investment rewards with long-term holding incentives.

This blend of tokenization and real-world usability sets Avalon X apart from the average presale coin, merging financial opportunity with lifestyle utility in a way few blockchain projects achieve.

How to Buy AVLX in the Ongoing Crypto Presale

For those interested in joining the Avalon X crypto presale, the process is designed to be beginner-friendly and transparent. The token price currently stands at $0.005, with over $140,798 raised and 28,159,661 AVLX tokens sold. A 10% bonus remains active for early participants.

Here’s how to get started:

Create an account by signing up on the Avalon X presale portal. Once your account is set up, log in to access your dashboard.

Click the “Buy Token Now” button and choose your preferred payment method.

Enter the amount of AVLX tokens you wish to purchase, then complete your payment to finalize the transaction.

So far, 28,159,661 AVLX out of a total 60,000,000 AVLX supply have been sold, showing strong participation among investors looking for the best crypto presale opportunities.

Why Avalon X Could Define the Future of Tokenized Real Estate

As real estate tokenization continues to reshape how investors view property ownership, Avalon X represents a crucial step in making high-value assets more liquid and globally accessible. By connecting tangible real estate with blockchain efficiency, it bridges traditional investment with digital innovation.

Backed by Grupo Avalon’s $110M sales record, the project offers real-world credibility and a forward-looking structure that appeals to both traditional and Web3 investors.

While every investment carries risk, Avalon X shows how the future of presale crypto could lie in tokenized real estate, where stability meets opportunity, and access meets innovation.

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/avalon-x/

The post Investors Turn to the Avalon X Crypto Presale Backed by Grupo Avalon’s Proven $110M Sales appeared first on Blockonomi.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

TLDR DBS Digital Exchange, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple signed a memorandum of understanding to launch tokenized trading and lending services on the XRP Ledger DBS will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, allowing real-time swaps for institutional investors The partnership enables portfolio rebalancing and yield generation during volatile market conditions through tokenized [...] The post DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.0636-4.93%
XRP
XRP$2.3233-4.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006507-5.73%
แชร์
Coincentral2025/09/18 17:06
Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries filed an automatic shelf to offer up to $4 billion in at-the-market common stock to support its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy.
Solana
SOL$151.89-4.27%
Boost
BOOST$0.02566-39.80%
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 05:10
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001482-4.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.4-8.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.05713-5.72%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!

CryptoQuant: BTC's 12% pullback from its new high is completely normal and has not yet exceeded the historical average of 20-25% decline

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,180.37
$101,180.37$101,180.37

-1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,387.13
$3,387.13$3,387.13

-1.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.09
$152.09$152.09

-2.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3272
$2.3272$2.3272

-1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11405
$0.11405$0.11405

+6.57%