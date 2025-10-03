แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Institutional Digital Assets Summit "Liquidity 2026" Will be Held in Hong Kong

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 09:37
LTP, a leading global institutional digital asset prime broker, today officially announced that the Fourth Edition of its flagship annual summit, Liquidity 2026, will take place on February 9, 2026, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong.

With the theme “Bridging Digital Assets and Traditional Finance: Building the Next Generation of Multi-Asset Financial Infrastructure,” the summit will highlight the accelerating convergence of digital assets, tokenized products, and traditional finance, underscoring the industry’s entry into a new era of multi-asset integration.

As one of the most influential institutional events in the industry, Liquidity 2026 will bring together top global institutions and decision-makers, including:

  • Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and leading asset managers
  • Trading firms, investors, and liquidity providers
  • International banks and investment banks’ digital asset and multi-asset divisions
  • Leading global exchanges, custodians, and clearing institutions
  • Financial infrastructure providers and technology innovators
  • Regulators and international standard-setting bodies

Key discussion themes will include:

  • The future of multi-asset trading and allocation: integrating digital assets, tokenized products, and traditional markets
  • Global regulatory developments and cross-border coordination
  • Institutional strategies and risk management in a multi-asset landscape
  • Applications of blockchain, custody, and clearing technologies across markets
  • Building sustainable institutional-grade financial infrastructure and ecosystems

Liquidity 2026 will serve not only as a platform for dialogue between digital assets and traditional finance, but also as the premier global stage for multi-asset integration. The summit is expected to attract thousands of senior executives and industry leaders, driving forward the institutional adoption of next-generation financial markets.

More details: summit.liquiditytech.com

Source: https://beincrypto.com/liquidity-summit-2026-hong-kong/

