Injective Unveils Pre-ipo Derivatives, Stepping Ahead Of Robinhood's Offering

Injective Protocol, a pioneering layer-1 blockchain dedicated to decentralized finance (DeFi), has unveiled a new onchain pre-IPO perpetual market platform. This innovative move grants global investors direct access to trade synthetic versions of private companies like OpenAI, with leverage options up to five times. Marking a significant step toward mainstream DeFi adoption, Injective aims to provide a transparent and permissionless alternative to traditional private equity tokens and pre-IPO investments.

Injective Protocol, a decentralized layer-1 blockchain focusing on financial markets, is breaking new ground by launching onchain pre-IPO perpetual trading markets. This platform allows investors worldwide to trade synthetic representations of private companies, starting with OpenAI, offering leverage of up to five times. The initiative underscores Injective’s commitment to expanding DeFi’s reach into real-world assets and traditional equity markets by enabling permissionless access to private market data on a blockchain.

“Unlike other pre-IPO offerings on platforms like Robinhood, Injective’s pre-IPO perpetual markets are fully decentralized, built on chain with advanced features such as programmability and composability,” the protocol stated. The initial offering features a market on OpenAI, with additional private companies expected to be added soon, further broadening investor options.

The new initiative forms part of Injective’s aspiration to bring every financial market onto the blockchain, highlighting its focus on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The RWA sector has seen rapid growth, approaching a total value of nearly $32 billion, primarily driven by private credit and U.S. Treasury debt, according to industry data.

A Clearer Distinction from Robinhood’s Private Equity Tokens

The RWA market is currently dominated by private credit and US Treasury debt. Source: RWA.xyz

Historically, access to pre-IPO markets has been confined to institutional and accredited investors, creating barriers for retail participants. Injective’s model introduces a permissionless way for anyone to gain exposure through synthetic derivatives linked to private company valuations—though these do not equate to direct equity ownership.

This approach stands out amid regulatory scrutiny faced earlier this year by Robinhood over its private equity tokens. Unlike traditional tokens, Injective’s perpetual derivatives are based on onchain reference prices, providing a transparent mechanism for trading private company valuations without claiming ownership rights.

Source: OpenAI Newsroom

However, regulatory restrictions remain a concern, with jurisdictions like the U.S., U.K., and Canada not yet permitting such products. An Injective spokesperson emphasized that their offering is fundamentally different, as it’s based on perpetual derivatives tied to private company reference prices rather than tokens representing actual ownership.

In July, the Bank of Lithuania, Robinhood’s primary regulator in the EU, sought clarifications regarding the firm’s stock tokens, highlighting ongoing regulatory challenges in this space. Nonetheless, Injective continues to position its product as a transparent and innovative alternative within the evolving landscape of crypto regulation and private market access.

