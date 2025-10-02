แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Injective Protocol, a pioneering layer-1 blockchain dedicated to decentralized finance (DeFi), has unveiled a new onchain pre-IPO perpetual market platform. This innovative move grants global investors direct access to trade synthetic versions of private companies like OpenAI, with leverage options up to five times. Marking a significant step toward mainstream DeFi adoption, Injective aims to [...]Injective Protocol, a pioneering layer-1 blockchain dedicated to decentralized finance (DeFi), has unveiled a new onchain pre-IPO perpetual market platform. This innovative move grants global investors direct access to trade synthetic versions of private companies like OpenAI, with leverage options up to five times. Marking a significant step toward mainstream DeFi adoption, Injective aims to [...]

Injective Unveils Pre-IPO Derivatives, Stepping Ahead of Robinhood’s Offering

โดย: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/02 05:18
Solayer
LAYER$0.2229-4.12%
1
1$0.01882-19.94%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0002872-21.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001002+9.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.05689-5.82%
Injective Unveils Pre-ipo Derivatives, Stepping Ahead Of Robinhood's Offering
Injective Protocol, a pioneering layer-1 blockchain dedicated to decentralized finance (DeFi), has unveiled a new onchain pre-IPO perpetual market platform. This innovative move grants global investors direct access to trade synthetic versions of private companies like OpenAI, with leverage options up to five times. Marking a significant step toward mainstream DeFi adoption, Injective aims to provide a transparent and permissionless alternative to traditional private equity tokens and pre-IPO investments.
  • Injective Protocol launches onchain pre-IPO perpetual markets for private company tokens, starting with OpenAI.
  • Trades are fully onchain, offering features like programmability and capital efficiency, differentiating from centralized platforms.
  • The new market is powered by decentralized oracles from Seda Protocol and private market data from Caplight.
  • This move aligns with Injective’s broader goal of expanding DeFi into traditional financial markets and real-world asset tokenization.
  • Restrictions apply in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, reflecting ongoing crypto regulation challenges.

Injective Protocol, a decentralized layer-1 blockchain focusing on financial markets, is breaking new ground by launching onchain pre-IPO perpetual trading markets. This platform allows investors worldwide to trade synthetic representations of private companies, starting with OpenAI, offering leverage of up to five times. The initiative underscores Injective’s commitment to expanding DeFi’s reach into real-world assets and traditional equity markets by enabling permissionless access to private market data on a blockchain.

“Unlike other pre-IPO offerings on platforms like Robinhood, Injective’s pre-IPO perpetual markets are fully decentralized, built on chain with advanced features such as programmability and composability,” the protocol stated. The initial offering features a market on OpenAI, with additional private companies expected to be added soon, further broadening investor options.

The new initiative forms part of Injective’s aspiration to bring every financial market onto the blockchain, highlighting its focus on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The RWA sector has seen rapid growth, approaching a total value of nearly $32 billion, primarily driven by private credit and U.S. Treasury debt, according to industry data.

Derivatives, Robinhood, InjectiveThe RWA market is currently dominated by private credit and US Treasury debt. Source: RWA.xyz

A Clearer Distinction from Robinhood’s Private Equity Tokens

Historically, access to pre-IPO markets has been confined to institutional and accredited investors, creating barriers for retail participants. Injective’s model introduces a permissionless way for anyone to gain exposure through synthetic derivatives linked to private company valuations—though these do not equate to direct equity ownership.

This approach stands out amid regulatory scrutiny faced earlier this year by Robinhood over its private equity tokens. Unlike traditional tokens, Injective’s perpetual derivatives are based on onchain reference prices, providing a transparent mechanism for trading private company valuations without claiming ownership rights.

Derivatives, Robinhood, InjectiveSource: OpenAI Newsroom

However, regulatory restrictions remain a concern, with jurisdictions like the U.S., U.K., and Canada not yet permitting such products. An Injective spokesperson emphasized that their offering is fundamentally different, as it’s based on perpetual derivatives tied to private company reference prices rather than tokens representing actual ownership.

In July, the Bank of Lithuania, Robinhood’s primary regulator in the EU, sought clarifications regarding the firm’s stock tokens, highlighting ongoing regulatory challenges in this space. Nonetheless, Injective continues to position its product as a transparent and innovative alternative within the evolving landscape of crypto regulation and private market access.

This article was originally published as Injective Unveils Pre-IPO Derivatives, Stepping Ahead of Robinhood’s Offering on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

TLDR DBS Digital Exchange, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple signed a memorandum of understanding to launch tokenized trading and lending services on the XRP Ledger DBS will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, allowing real-time swaps for institutional investors The partnership enables portfolio rebalancing and yield generation during volatile market conditions through tokenized [...] The post DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.0636-4.93%
XRP
XRP$2.3233-4.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006507-5.73%
แชร์
Coincentral2025/09/18 17:06
Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries filed an automatic shelf to offer up to $4 billion in at-the-market common stock to support its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy.
Solana
SOL$151.89-4.27%
Boost
BOOST$0.02566-39.80%
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 05:10
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001482-4.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.4-8.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.05713-5.72%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!

CryptoQuant: BTC's 12% pullback from its new high is completely normal and has not yet exceeded the historical average of 20-25% decline

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,081.13
$101,081.13$101,081.13

-1.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,379.66
$3,379.66$3,379.66

-1.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.83
$151.83$151.83

-2.49%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3230
$2.3230$2.3230

-1.90%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11384
$0.11384$0.11384

+6.38%