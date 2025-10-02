แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
In-depth Analysis of Bitcoin: Insights from Glassnode and Willy Woo

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 04:26
Jessie A Ellis
Sep 30, 2025 08:50

Glassnode collaborates with Willy Woo to offer a comprehensive Bitcoin report, integrating Swissblock’s framework with on-chain analytics focusing on sentiment, structure, and liquidity.





In a groundbreaking collaboration, Glassnode has teamed up with renowned analyst Willy Woo to release a detailed report centered exclusively on Bitcoin (BTC). This report, titled ‘The Bitcoin Vector #23’, leverages Swissblock’s analytical framework alongside Woo’s expertise in on-chain analytics to deliver insights into Bitcoin’s market sentiment, structural dynamics, and liquidity.

Collaboration with Willy Woo

Willy Woo’s collaboration with Glassnode marks a significant step in delivering high-quality, data-driven insights into the Bitcoin ecosystem. Known for his deep dives into on-chain metrics and market trends, Woo brings a wealth of analytical prowess to the table. By combining these insights with Swissblock’s established frameworks, the report offers a unique perspective on the current state of the Bitcoin market.

Focus on Sentiment, Structure, and Liquidity

The report delves into three critical areas: sentiment, structure, and liquidity. Each aspect is thoroughly analyzed to provide a comprehensive view of Bitcoin’s market conditions. The sentiment analysis explores the prevailing mood among investors, while structural analysis examines the underlying market dynamics influencing Bitcoin’s price movements. Liquidity, a key factor in market stability, is also scrutinized to assess its impact on Bitcoin’s volatility.

Implications for Investors

For investors, the insights presented in this report are invaluable. Understanding the nuanced interplay between sentiment, market structure, and liquidity can inform better decision-making and risk management strategies. As Bitcoin continues to play a pivotal role in the broader cryptocurrency market, such detailed analyses are essential for navigating its complexities.

This report is part of Glassnode’s ongoing efforts to provide best-in-class market analysis and novel on-chain research. Interested readers can access the full report and other resources by subscribing to Glassnode’s insights platform, agreeing to their terms and privacy notice. [source name]

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/in-depth-analysis-of-bitcoin-insights-from-glassnode-and-willy-woo

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

