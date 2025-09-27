แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Hyperliquid Launches HYPE/USDH Spot Trading Pair on September 27

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:30
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.07-3.44%
COM
COM$0.005873-0.05%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.01%
Octavia
VIA$0.015+5.63%
Boost
BOOST$0.02573-39.68%
Key Points:
  • Hyperliquid adds HYPE/USDH trading pair after USDH/USDC introduction.
  • Launch boosts $2.24 million spot trading volume via HyperCore.
  • Pre-minted $15 million USDH strengthens intra-system liquidity.

Hyperliquid introduced the HYPE/USDH spot trading pair on September 27, 2025, enhancing the platform’s offerings with its USDH stablecoin, developed by Native Markets.

This launch aims to boost liquidity and offers an internal stablecoin alternative, potentially affecting USDC’s market position on Hyperliquid, as supported by over $2.24 million in initial trading volume.

Significant Trading Surge as HYPE/USDH Debuts

Hyperliquid introduced the HYPE/USDH trading pair, marking a significant development in its trading offerings. This addition follows validator community decisions and aligns with the goals of expanding Hyperliquid’s native market presence. The choice of a smaller native issuer over corporate options was favored due to ecosystem alignment, as evidenced by validator voting patterns.

The new trading pair’s introduction resulted in a $2.24 million trading volume, enhancing liquidity within Hyperliquid’s network. This impact is tied to the pre-minted $15 million USDH, solidifying its market position.

Community and industrial reactions highlight confidence in the strategic decisions by Hyperliquid. Official announcements from Native Markets emphasized the pre-minting efforts, though key opinion leaders have not publicly commented on this launch.

Community Trust Grows Amid Strategic Market Moves

Did you know? Between synchronization with significant validator votes and expansion strategies, Hyperliquid’s HYPE introduction mirrors past developments using validator guidance to streamline native offerings, fostering liquidity and strategic expansions.

Data from CoinMarketCap shows Hyperliquid (HYPE) trading at $43.45 with a market cap of $14.63 billion. Despite a 24-hour price increase of 4.29%, the 7-day change reflects a decrease of 22.37%. The circulating supply reached 336.69 million as of today.

Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu Research Team suggest that emphasizing internal stablecoin utilization could lead to shifts in market reliance away from established alternatives like USDC. The technological integration within Hyperliquid’s ecosystem positions it for long-term growth despite current volatility.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/hyperliquid-launches-hype-usdh-trading/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

