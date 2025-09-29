How to Make Money with Print-on-Demand Using Free AI Tools in 2025  Sell Custom Merch Without…

What if you could run a clothing and merch business without handling inventory, worrying about shipping, or spending thousands upfront? Imran Kabir · 1 hour ago 3 min read1 hour ago -- Share

That’s what print-on-demand (POD) offers. With free AI tools, creating designs and managing your store has never been easier.

In 2025, POD continues to be one of the most profitable side hustles for creators, designers, and even total beginners. This guide will walk you through launching your AI-powered POD business step by step and turning it into a source of passive income.

Why Print-on-Demand Is Perfect for 2025

- No inventory risk; products print only after purchase

- Global reach with platforms like Etsy, Redbubble, and Printify

- Free AI tools generate unique, saleable designs

- Works in endless niches like funny quotes, pet lovers, gaming, and fitness

- You only create the design; the platform takes care of production, shipping, and payments.

Step 1: Pick a Niche That Sells

Source: ideogram