How Pop-Punk Band Acceptance Reimagined Debut Hits

Commemorating its 20th anniversary, American pop-punk band Acceptance dropped a new album, Phantoms/Twenty, to reimagine its notable album Phantoms. The new compilation was recorded by original producer Aaron Sprinkle through Equal Vision Records and includes personal commentary from collaborating artists.

Acceptance created the new album in collaboration with artists across genres of music who are fans of Acceptance, including Stephen Christian of Anberlin, Memphis May Fire’s Matty Mullins, Boys Like Girls frontman Martin Johnson and The Maine’s John O’Callaghan. There is also Jenna McDougall from Tonight Alive and Hevenshe, All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth, State Champs vocalist Derek DiScanio and Teddy Swims.

The track “Different” featuring Alex Gaskarth tells a story of desperation and losing love. The artist’s standout vocal performance captures themes of self-defeat, awareness, questioning and naive hope. Acceptance calls the song “humanly haunting” and a perfected version of the original vision.

“It’s surreal, I never thought this could ‘ve come together the way it has,” says Acceptance lead vocalist Jason Vena. “What’s special about Phantoms is, it’s always been something (original fans) held near and dear. The popularity of the record has grown over time, though those original fans are most deeply connected to it. And to be able to experience the record again with other artists is tremendous.”

Acceptance was staged to become the next big commercial Emo band from a major label when Phantoms appeared on Napster before its scheduled release. Fans revealed the leak, as they were hearing the unreleased music during set changes and pre-show playlists of other bands on the scene. The album became a fan favorite among loyal listeners, but the fumbled rollout caused turmoil and a decade-long breakup for the band.

Vena says, “The features, the artists who have come together for the new album, you can feel their passion in these performances. It’s a modernized yet nostalgic version of the record, as it should be today.”

Guest artists on the new record express gratitude for how the band has inspired their careers. Metaphorical thank you messages honor the original album and the positive impact it has had on the music industry..

Recording artist Teddy Swims says that Acceptance was the first band he fell deeply in love with. He recalls changing his entire MySpace layout to songs and videos of the band. He also recalls watching the band’s AOL acoustic sessions on repeat, hoping to acquire the same level of musical skill.

Derek DiScanio, vocalist for State Champs, says, “Phantoms is one of my favorite albums of all time. When they asked me to sing on ‘Over You’ for the anniversary, I was nervous, ecstatic, anxious, grateful for everything in between. Thanks to the band for trusting me and for creating an album that still influences and inspires what I do today.”

Matty Mullins, vocalist for Memphis May Fire and Anberlin, says that Seattle-based Acceptance has always been popular in his hometown of Spokane, Washington. Phantoms inspired him to pursue music and stylistically guided his vocals. He was invited to sing on the new Acceptance track “Permanent.”

“I’m so excited,” Mullins says. “(The new album) has got the same heart, same attitude and sounds even better. This is a crazy full circle moment for me, and I’m honored to say the least.”

Upcoming Acceptance tour dates include Oct. 17 at Palladium Upstairs in Worcester, MA, Oct 18 at The Brooklyn Monarch in Brooklyn, NY, and Oct 19 at TLA in Philadelphia, PA.