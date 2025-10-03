แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Shiba Inu (SHIB) stormed the world in 2021 with its viral community-backed momentum and meme-driven rally, turning small investments into life-changing gains. Now, the same level of hype and investor attention is forming around Mutuum Finance (MUTM), except this time there is far more to the fervor than speculation. While SHIB’s runaway success was built […]Shiba Inu (SHIB) stormed the world in 2021 with its viral community-backed momentum and meme-driven rally, turning small investments into life-changing gains. Now, the same level of hype and investor attention is forming around Mutuum Finance (MUTM), except this time there is far more to the fervor than speculation. While SHIB’s runaway success was built […]

How Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Compares to Early Shiba Inu (SHIB)

โดย: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 09:00
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0002876-22.05%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000496-1.97%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009463-3.12%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001474-7.17%
Cyberlife
LIFE$0.00002835+10.35%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) stormed the world in 2021 with its viral community-backed momentum and meme-driven rally, turning small investments into life-changing gains. Now, the same level of hype and investor attention is forming around Mutuum Finance (MUTM), except this time there is far more to the fervor than speculation. While SHIB’s runaway success was built on meme potential and community strength, Mutuum Finance is going down a different path as a utility-driven DeFi project with real-world use cases and the possibility of long-term growth. 

More than 55% of phase 6 of its presale has been sold out and the tokens are available for purchase at $0.035. The project has gained more than 16,700 holders and $16.7 million in presale commitments already. Mutuum Finance journey to SHIB’s early days is making it a serious coin for the next breakout story.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Renewed Accumulation as Supply Drops Signal Potential Rally

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed investor interest as exchange reserves fall to 84.55 trillion tokens, $998M, the lowest since 2023, according to on-chain data. The trend indicates a shift towards self-custody and staking, which reduces available supply and traditionally sets the stage for accumulation waves. 

Analysts note that SHIB has now hit a key accumulation zone, and with price action trading near $0.000011, a breakthrough above its descending resistance trendline can spark an “Uptober” rally. While SHIB’s momentum is more rooted in community hype than anything fundamental, it highlights the kind of incredible investor interest that can be marshaled by early-stage crypto projects, a trend also unfolding in utility-driven altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which matches the same degree of excitement with genuine DeFi function and real-yield potential.

Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Point to Healthy Investor Demand

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sees records shattered in its Stage 6 presale, and tokens are now priced at $0.035, a rise of 16.17% from the previous round. Investor demand remains robust, with over 16,700 users and over $16.7 million invested thus far, reflecting increased confidence in the project’s long-term outlook and vision.

Mutuum Finance is offering a $100,000 giveaway to early adopters. There will be ten winners who will receive individual $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens, and the project’s vision is thus to deliver long-term value and enable growth in the area of community building.

Enhanced Security and Risk Management

Security is Mutuum Finance’s top priority. To that end, the platform established a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program to incentivize developers and security researchers to stress test and provide bug reports. Bugs are prioritized on a four-tier severity level: critical, major, minor, and low, to provide full assurance against potential threats.

Mutuum Finance is a risk-weighted Loan-to-Value (LTV) protocol that assigns enough collateral to every asset according to its risk level, thereby a more stable and balanced lending process. During periods of market volatility, the protocol has a buffer reserve mechanism, with excess reserves on riskier assets as extra collateral.

Dynamic liquidation ratios and real-time LTV are established dynamically to respond to prevailing market conditions in order to enable the protocol to successfully thwart volatility. Multipliers on reserves are graduated from 10% for less risky assets to 35% for more risky asset classes, adding another level of systemic insurance.

Efficiency is also of paramount importance to Mutuum Finance. Collateral is optimized to create maximum borrowing capacity and correlated assets are utilized to render lending and borrowing efficiency ideal. These architectures provide low insolvency risks with a stable, sustainable DeFi protocol.

Is Mutuum Finance the Next Shiba Inu?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly emerging as a utility-driven DeFi alternative to early Shiba Inu (SHIB), with more than $16.7 million raised, 16,700+ holders, and over 55% of Phase 6 presale sold at $0.035. Combining dual lending, dynamic LTV control, and robust security with real-world DeFi use case utility ensures that MUTM offers early investors exposure to high-upside potential growth. Purchase your tokens now through the Mutuum Finance website before the presale closes.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

TLDR DBS Digital Exchange, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple signed a memorandum of understanding to launch tokenized trading and lending services on the XRP Ledger DBS will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, allowing real-time swaps for institutional investors The partnership enables portfolio rebalancing and yield generation during volatile market conditions through tokenized [...] The post DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.0636-4.93%
XRP
XRP$2.3233-4.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006507-5.73%
แชร์
Coincentral2025/09/18 17:06
Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries filed an automatic shelf to offer up to $4 billion in at-the-market common stock to support its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy.
Solana
SOL$151.89-4.27%
Boost
BOOST$0.02566-39.80%
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 05:10
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001482-4.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.4-8.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.05713-5.72%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!

CryptoQuant: BTC's 12% pullback from its new high is completely normal and has not yet exceeded the historical average of 20-25% decline

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,004.55
$101,004.55$101,004.55

-1.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,376.65
$3,376.65$3,376.65

-1.50%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.33
$151.33$151.33

-2.81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3186
$2.3186$2.3186

-2.09%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11404
$0.11404$0.11404

+6.56%