How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s Serial Killer Series?

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:28
Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.”

Netflix

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam as the infamous real-life serial killer, is new on Netflix on Friday.

The official summary for Monster: The Ed Gein Story reads, “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare.

“Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.”

The logline for Episode 1 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story — titled Mother! — reads, “On a remote Wisconsin farm, troubled loner Ed Gein’s twisted bond with his domineering mother triggers a terrifying descent into madness.”

For viewers who want to watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story but don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers three subscription options.

Netflix’s ad-based package costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, while the streamer’s ad-free package is $17.99 per month for two supported devices. Netflix also offers an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming.

Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.”

Netflix

Monster: The Ed Gein Story contains eight episodes. They are:

Episode #1 – Mother! (53 minutes)

Episode #2 – Sick as Your Secrets (59 minutes)

Episode #3 – The Babysitter (58 minutes)

Episode #4 – Green (57 minutes)

Episode #5 – Ice (48 minutes)

Episode #6 – Buxom Bid (45 minutes)

Episode #7 – Ham Radio (58 minutes)

Episode #8 – The Godfather (65 minutes)

What Is The History Of The ‘Monster’ Anthology Series?

The release of Monster: The Ed Gein Story follows the success of Murphy and Brennan’s two previous anthology series about notorious convicted serial killers.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, was released in 2022, while Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story — starring Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez as brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez— was released in 2024.

Netflix has already announced that a fourth season of Monster is being produced about Lizzie Borden, who was accused and acquitted of committing the axe murders of her father, Andrew, and stepmother, Abby.

Ella Beatty has already been cast as Borden, while Rebecca Hall is set to play Abby and Charlie Hunnam will play Andrew. A release date for Monster Season 4 has not yet been announced.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story also stars Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, Olivia Williams, Addison Rae, Suzanna Son and Leslie Manville. All eight episodes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story are new on Netflix.

