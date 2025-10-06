แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Here’s Why This XRP Market Strategist Thinks Ripple Holders Are Being Tricked

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 04:30
Market strategist Levi Rietveld, known for his bold takes on Ripple, has warned that some holders are being misled by fear and short-term market noise. He believes panic-selling XRP during uncertain times could be a costly mistake, pointing to past data showing markets often rebound strongly after dips.

But while some traders stay glued to XRP’s charts, others are quietly moving toward newer projects with more defined use cases. One of those rising names is Paydax Protocol (PDP); a DeFi platform blending crypto lending, staking, and real-world asset tokenization. And for early investors, the timing might just be perfect.

Why the XRP Strategist Says Holders Are Being Misled

Levi Rietveld, the founder of Crypto Crusaders and a long-time supporter of XRP, believes too many investors are letting fear guide their decisions. Following the latest U.S. government shutdown concerns, he reminded the XRP community that panic-selling rarely ends well.

According to him, history has shown that after similar events, both stocks and crypto typically bounce back stronger. In his view, holders who dump XRP now could miss the next major recovery wave. He also noted that expected interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may serve as the catalyst, potentially pushing XRP to his target of $20 in the long term.

While volatility may shake short-term confidence, Rietveld believes XRP has proven its resilience time and time again. For him, this moment isn’t one to retreat; it’s one to prepare for the rebound. His message is clear: don’t let noise drown out market history. 

Paydax Gains Attention among Short Term Holders

While some XRP investors weigh whether to sell or hold, many short-term traders are exploring Paydax Protocol (PDP). Paydax lets users borrow against crypto or tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) like Bitcoin, Ethereum, luxury watches, or real estate. Borrowers can access instant liquidity without selling, while lenders earn yields of up to 15.2% APY.

For instance, Jack can use BTC as collateral to borrow stablecoins, while Bob can also use his Rolex watch to access funds without letting go of it. These features are made possible by trusted custody and verification partners. Christie’s and Sotheby’s authenticate high-value collectibles, while Brinks handles secure storage and transport of tokenized RWAs.

Even better, Paydax provides multiple loan-to-value (LTV) tiers, 50%, 75%, 90%, and 97%, allowing users to choose their risk level. Its Redemption Pool Insurance also acts as a decentralized safety net, protecting lenders in case of borrower default. For a system still in presale, that’s a big leap toward safer, smarter finance.

What Makes Paydax Stand Out

One reason Paydax is gaining traction among the XRP crowd is its clear commitment to transparency. The project’s team, led by Werner Van Staden, is fully doxxed and KYC-verified, boosting investor confidence. The project has also undergone an audit, reinforcing its credibility and commitment to long-term trust.

Here’s why that matters for investors:

  • Investor Protection: A verified team reduces rug pull risks and ensures founders are legally accountable.
  • Credibility Boost: KYC and audits signal professionalism and attract strategic partnerships.
  • Informed Decisions: Transparency helps investors perform better due diligence before entering presales.

Beyond that, Paydax’s Dapp will integrate powerful technologies already used across DeFi; including Chainlink for live price feeds, Jumio for KYC verification, MoonPay for fiat on/off-ramps, and Prosegur for RWA custody and delivery. While these are not official partnerships yet, using their tech positions Paydax to function at enterprise-level efficiency.

Smart Investors Position Early Before the Shift

Rietveld’s comments may have reminded XRP holders to stay patient, but experienced investors know how smaller-cap gems can shine when large caps slow down. Paydax Protocol (PDP) is one of those early-stage projects, still in presale at $0.015, offering up to an 80% bonus with the code PD80BONUS.

If Paydax’s model gains adoption by 2026, a $1,000 position today could grow into over $50,000. It’s the kind of impressive opportunity that seasoned DeFi investors love, and as more people come in, the token price will continue to grow.

Those who wait for confirmation usually miss the biggest wave. The ones who position early often ride it. Paydax might just be the next one worth watching before the market wakes up to it.

Join the Paydax Protocol (PDP) presale and community:

Website:https://pdprotocol.com/
Telegram:https://t.me/PaydaxCommunity
X (Twitter):https://x.com/Paydaxofficial
Whitepaper:https://paydax.gitbook.io/paydax-whitepaper

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/heres-why-this-xrp-market-strategist-thinks-ripple-holders-are-being-tricked/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

