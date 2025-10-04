Gumi Loads Up on Bitcoin and XRP as It Expands Digital Asset Reserves

TLDR :

Gumi expands its digital asset treasury by allocating capital to Bitcoin and XRP, according to a new filing.

The company disclosed crypto reserves growth in an official TDnet filing to investors.

Gumi plans a phased approach for XRP acquisitions, spreading purchases across multiple months.

The filing shows Gumi’s shift from gaming focus toward active treasury allocation in crypto assets.

Tokyo-based game developer Gumi announced an expansion of its digital asset treasury with new holdings in Bitcoin and XRP.

The disclosure appeared in a TDnet filing, which outlined the firm’s intention to increase exposure to leading cryptocurrencies. The move highlights a strategic shift beyond gaming revenues into balance sheet crypto allocation.

While details remain limited, the statement affirms a phased approach to crypto reserves. The filing indicates that this allocation reflects broader corporate diversification plans.

Gumi Adds Bitcoin to Its Treasury Strategy

The filing confirmed that Gumi will acquire Bitcoin as part of its treasury allocation.

Management noted that Bitcoin will serve as a long-term reserve asset within its balance sheet. The decision aligns with a growing number of companies that have added BTC to their reserves in recent years.

While the filing did not disclose exact figures, it emphasized the role of Bitcoin in diversifying non-core assets.

Bitcoin’s addition underscores its role as a liquid, globally recognized digital asset. Gumi plans to integrate Bitcoin alongside existing treasury structures, ensuring the flexibility to adapt to market swings.

According to the disclosure, the firm considers Bitcoin a critical element of its broader digital finance strategy. This mirrors trends across Japan and beyond, where corporates see BTC as a treasury instrument.

The move comes at a time when Bitcoin’s price continues to see volatility. Gumi’s filing suggests that the company remains open to adjusting allocations in response to market conditions.

Investors will now watch closely how Bitcoin fits into Gumi’s treasury over the long term.

XRP Becomes Part of Gumi’s Digital Reserves

In addition to Bitcoin, Gumi also confirmed an allocation to XRP.

The filing outlined a structured purchase plan, with acquisitions scheduled across several months. This staggered approach is intended to reduce timing risks and avoid heavy market disruption. It highlights a deliberate and measured method of building XRP exposure.

Gumi stated that XRP holdings will complement its blockchain-related ambitions. The disclosure also pointed to XRP’s utility in payment networks and settlement solutions.

The firm emphasized that the allocation is part of a treasury strategy, not a short-term trade. This suggests that Gumi intends to hold XRP as a corporate reserve asset.

While the filing did not include precise amounts, earlier reports have linked Gumi to XRP purchases worth tens of millions. By placing XRP alongside Bitcoin in its treasury, the company signaled confidence in both assets.

The move places Gumi among the few Japanese firms openly allocating capital to digital tokens in this manner.

As XRP faces varied legal and regulatory landscapes globally, Gumi’s decision reflects willingness to navigate those challenges. The company appears prepared to manage risk in exchange for long-term crypto positioning.

For investors, the move serves as confirmation that corporate adoption of XRP continues

The post Gumi Loads Up on Bitcoin and XRP as It Expands Digital Asset Reserves appeared first on Blockonomi.