Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

PANews reported on September 27th that Adam, a macro researcher at Greeks.live, published an English community briefing on the X platform, noting that the community displayed mixed sentiment, with traders positioning themselves on both sides, including selling call options at a strike price of $110,000 and buying put options at a strike price of $109,000. He expressed doubts about the current market optimism, noting that "CT's Q4 forecasts are overly optimistic," and describing the price action as "foolish price behavior." Traders observed significant volatility compression heading into the weekend, making it "difficult to see" significant moves. Several traders actively managed their short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options, aiming to take profits before holding them overnight.
Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more