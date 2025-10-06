แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Grayscale IPO faces Genesis lawsuits as $33B listing looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale IPO returns to headlines as Barry Silbert pursues a reported $33 billion listing amid resurging lawsuits tied to Genesis. Market chatter, per Cryptonomist reporting, has placed the valuation near $33 billion. Investors are watching regulatory implications. What is the expected timeline and Grayscale IPO valuation? Reports indicate the offering could arrive in 2025, with a headline valuation near $33 billion. Market analysts call it a potential turning point for institutional access to crypto. That said, precise pricing and any final date remain unconfirmed.  In practice, deals of this scale usually require at least six to twelve months of due diligence, audited accounts and firm underwriting before a public roadshow. Underwriters will ask for stress-tested custody plans and clear disclosure of related-party litigation to satisfy institutional buyers and regulators.  Why does the term Barry Silbert Grayscale keep surfacing? Barry Silbert, founder of Digital Currency Group, remains the visible architect of the plan. He has reclaimed the Grayscale chair and launched new initiatives. Yet his name is linked to controversies that may shape investor sentiment. Therefore, leadership and reputation will be watched closely. How does the DCG Genesis lawsuits and Genesis bankruptcy fallout affect the listing? The Genesis bankruptcy filed Jan 26, 2023 cast a long shadow. Reports have mentioned large regulatory actions, though no single $2 billion settlement is confirmed in public court filings. Meanwhile, multiple lawsuits allege missteps by DCG insiders. Consequently, these legal matters create clear reputational risk for any public listing. Are creditors seeing recovery after Genesis creditor recovery efforts? Some creditors have received full repayment. Others recovered only a portion. Several claimants still await funds, with reported multimillion-dollar shortfalls for individuals. Thus, creditor recovery remains a central issue for courts and investors alike. Why would a Grayscale public listing matter to markets? A public Grayscale would… The post Grayscale IPO faces Genesis lawsuits as $33B listing looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale IPO returns to headlines as Barry Silbert pursues a reported $33 billion listing amid resurging lawsuits tied to Genesis. Market chatter, per Cryptonomist reporting, has placed the valuation near $33 billion. Investors are watching regulatory implications. What is the expected timeline and Grayscale IPO valuation? Reports indicate the offering could arrive in 2025, with a headline valuation near $33 billion. Market analysts call it a potential turning point for institutional access to crypto. That said, precise pricing and any final date remain unconfirmed.  In practice, deals of this scale usually require at least six to twelve months of due diligence, audited accounts and firm underwriting before a public roadshow. Underwriters will ask for stress-tested custody plans and clear disclosure of related-party litigation to satisfy institutional buyers and regulators.  Why does the term Barry Silbert Grayscale keep surfacing? Barry Silbert, founder of Digital Currency Group, remains the visible architect of the plan. He has reclaimed the Grayscale chair and launched new initiatives. Yet his name is linked to controversies that may shape investor sentiment. Therefore, leadership and reputation will be watched closely. How does the DCG Genesis lawsuits and Genesis bankruptcy fallout affect the listing? The Genesis bankruptcy filed Jan 26, 2023 cast a long shadow. Reports have mentioned large regulatory actions, though no single $2 billion settlement is confirmed in public court filings. Meanwhile, multiple lawsuits allege missteps by DCG insiders. Consequently, these legal matters create clear reputational risk for any public listing. Are creditors seeing recovery after Genesis creditor recovery efforts? Some creditors have received full repayment. Others recovered only a portion. Several claimants still await funds, with reported multimillion-dollar shortfalls for individuals. Thus, creditor recovery remains a central issue for courts and investors alike. Why would a Grayscale public listing matter to markets? A public Grayscale would…

Grayscale IPO faces Genesis lawsuits as $33B listing looms

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 17:39
COM
COM$0.005868-0.27%
NEAR
NEAR$2.494-5.45%
SIX
SIX$0.01639+0.06%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03353+0.38%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01074-0.27%

Grayscale IPO returns to headlines as Barry Silbert pursues a reported $33 billion listing amid resurging lawsuits tied to Genesis. Market chatter, per Cryptonomist reporting, has placed the valuation near $33 billion. Investors are watching regulatory implications.

What is the expected timeline and Grayscale IPO valuation?

Reports indicate the offering could arrive in 2025, with a headline valuation near $33 billion. Market analysts call it a potential turning point for institutional access to crypto. That said, precise pricing and any final date remain unconfirmed. 

In practice, deals of this scale usually require at least six to twelve months of due diligence, audited accounts and firm underwriting before a public roadshow. Underwriters will ask for stress-tested custody plans and clear disclosure of related-party litigation to satisfy institutional buyers and regulators. 

Why does the term Barry Silbert Grayscale keep surfacing?

Barry Silbert, founder of Digital Currency Group, remains the visible architect of the plan. He has reclaimed the Grayscale chair and launched new initiatives. Yet his name is linked to controversies that may shape investor sentiment. Therefore, leadership and reputation will be watched closely.

How does the DCG Genesis lawsuits and Genesis bankruptcy fallout affect the listing?

The Genesis bankruptcy filed Jan 26, 2023 cast a long shadow. Reports have mentioned large regulatory actions, though no single $2 billion settlement is confirmed in public court filings. Meanwhile, multiple lawsuits allege missteps by DCG insiders. Consequently, these legal matters create clear reputational risk for any public listing.

Are creditors seeing recovery after Genesis creditor recovery efforts?

Some creditors have received full repayment. Others recovered only a portion. Several claimants still await funds, with reported multimillion-dollar shortfalls for individuals. Thus, creditor recovery remains a central issue for courts and investors alike.

Why would a Grayscale public listing matter to markets?

A public Grayscale would likely be the first major crypto asset manager to list. For institutions, the move could signal broader mainstream acceptance. For traders, it could create new liquidity channels and benchmark products. In addition, it could influence product development across DeFi and custody markets.

Summary, outline and a quick poll suggested by the outliner

Summary: Grayscale prepares a high-profile IPO amid ongoing lawsuits. Outline: this FAQ covers valuation, legal risk and market impact. Community poll (suggested): Do Genesis lawsuits delay Grayscale’s IPO? Options: Yes; No; Uncertain; Depends on regulatory outcomes.

What are the key facts investors should not lose sight of?

  • Valuation: reported ~ $33 billion for the IPO.
  • Timeline: expected in 2025 (reported).
  • Genesis: bankruptcy filed Jan 26, 2023 — see reporting from CoinDesk.
  • Regulatory scrutiny: multiple actions and investigations; no single confirmed $2 billion settlement in public filings.
  • Creditor recovery: uneven; some paid in full, others still waiting.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/06/grayscale-ipo-faces-genesis-lawsuits-as-33b-listing-looms/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

The Ozak AI presale has officially entered Phase 6, pushing the token price to $0.012. The project has already provided over 1,100 percent returns to the first-round investors who have invested in it since its initial days. Over 902 million tokens have been sold, and over $3.2 million has been raised. The next phase will […] The post Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.01901-17.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006518-5.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 20:00
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06009-5.51%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001391--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.90%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

Major U.S.banks cut the prime rate from 7.50% to 7.25% after the Fed's 25bps rate cut. The Fed moved due to rising jobless claims and weak hiring.
Union
U$0.006179-1.81%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0009307-3.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.10043-2.76%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 16:25

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,049.55
$101,049.55$101,049.55

-1.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,385.47
$3,385.47$3,385.47

-1.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.03
$152.03$152.03

-2.36%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3264
$2.3264$2.3264

-1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11352
$0.11352$0.11352

+6.08%