Google Cloud Partnership Boosts Cardano’s Midnight Privacy Chain as ADA Price Eyes Mega Move ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Cardano-backed privacy blockchain Midnight has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to advance zero-knowledge technology and power the “next generation of digital systems.”

According to an official statement, Google Cloud will operate critical network infrastructure, potentially running a validator node for Midnight. Flowing from the above, Google’s suite of cloud computing services will not only interact with Cardano’s ADA but will hold NIGHT tokens as part of the arrangement.

According to the announcement, Google Cloud will deploy its confidential computing capabilities to enhance Midnight’s data protection services. Furthermore, Google Cloud plans to extend its Mandiant Threat Monitoring service to scan Midnight for early signs of cyberattacks, providing advanced incident response to developers.

“This collaboration will help developers, startups, and enterprises innovate across advancements in zero-knowledge, incident response, and privacy-enhancing technologies,” read the statement.

Both parties are eyeing privacy-enhancing applications across various industries, including government processes, healthcare, and finance. Particularly, the parties view utilities in private trading, verifiable credentials, and cross-border payments as low-hanging fruit for privacy-enhancing technologies.

Advertisement





As part of the partnership, developers building with Midnight are eligible for $200K in credits via the Google for Startups Web 3 program.

James Tromans, Senior Engineering Director at Google Cloud, disclosed that the partnership offers a rare first-hand chance for the Big Tech firm to understand Web 3 technologies. He stated that Google Cloud will bring its wealth of experience as part of the partnership, accentuating the fact that a large chunk of Web 3 attack vectors originate from Web 2.

“With Midnight, we’re happy to collaborate by running protocol validators,” said Tromans. “Running validators teaches you the hard lessons about security, attack surfaces, and what it takes to operate a secure network.”

ADA Price Surges Following Partnership

The Google Cloud collaboration occurs amid the Midnight Glacier Drop, a large-scale token distribution for NIGHT, available to eligible holders of ADA, BTC, ETH, AVAX, BAT, BNB, SOL, and XRP. Scheduled to last until October 8, the Glacier Drop is allocating 24 billion NIGHT tokens to eligible participants, with the ADA price surging due to the buzz around Cardano’s privacy-focused sidechain.

Following the Google Cloud partnership, ADA price has spiked by 11% on the weekly chart as it inches toward the $1 mark. Trading at $0.86, Cardano’s price has increased by 2.03% over the last day, with daily trading volume exceeding $1 billion.