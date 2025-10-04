แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ($GS) Stock: Philanthropy Chief Warns of Strain on Charities Amid Political Shifts

โดย: Coincentral
2025/10/04 01:35
TLDR

  • Goldman Sachs stock opened at $782.81, up 0.44% as philanthropic concerns made headlines.
  • Foundation president Asahi Pompey warned of strain on DEI funding under Trump-era policies.
  • Key programs include 10,000 Small Businesses, 10,000 Women, and One Million Black Women.
  • GS boasts a 64.22% one-year return and a market cap of $235.93 billion.
  • Investors await Goldman’s upcoming earnings report amid strong revenue growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) stock was trading at $782.81 on October 3, 2025, up 0.44%, as the firm’s philanthropic division drew attention.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)

Asahi Pompey, president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation and global head of corporate engagement, cautioned that charitable organizations face heightened pressure amid shifting U.S. political policies.

Speaking at Bloomberg’s “Women, Money & Power” summit in London, Pompey explained that funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives is increasingly under scrutiny. She noted that reduced funding could have global consequences, particularly for women and girls.

Goldman Sachs Philanthropic Programs

Pompey has overseen several major community-driven initiatives at Goldman, including 10,000 Small Businesses, 10,000 Women, and One Million Black Women. These programs are designed to expand access to capital, education, and professional development.

She also chairs the Urban Investment Group, which has committed over $20 billion to community development projects across the U.S., guided by the Community Reinvestment Act. Goldman’s ongoing philanthropic work highlights both its corporate responsibility and its vulnerability to shifting policy landscapes.

Financial and Valuation Overview

Goldman Sachs maintains a market capitalization of $235.93 billion. The company trades at a trailing P/E of 17.17 and a forward P/E of 14.90, suggesting investors anticipate earnings growth. Goldman reported $54.79 billion in revenue and $14.71 billion in net income over the past year, translating to an EPS of $45.44.

Profitability remains strong, with a 28.40% margin and return on equity of 12.74%. The bank reported total cash of $983.18 billion, though debt-to-equity stands elevated at 588.39%, reflecting its leveraged financial structure.

Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs has been a top performer in the financial sector. Year-to-date, GS has returned 38.72%, well above the S&P 500’s 14.37%. Its one-year gain of 64.22% also outpaces the broader market’s 18.02%. Over the past three and five years, returns reached 182.42% and 340.93%, respectively, significantly beating benchmark indices.

Outlook Ahead of Earnings

Investors are closely monitoring Goldman Sachs’ upcoming earnings release, which will provide further clarity on trading revenues, investment banking activity, and asset management growth. While its philanthropic division faces external challenges, the firm’s financial trajectory continues to attract investor confidence, with GS stock trading near record highs.

The post Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ($GS) Stock: Philanthropy Chief Warns of Strain on Charities Amid Political Shifts appeared first on CoinCentral.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

