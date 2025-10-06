The post Goldman Sachs CEO predicts timeline for potential market correction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has cautioned that global equity markets could experience a correction within the next one to two years. According to Solomon, this projected correction is due to the cyclical nature of markets and the current boom surrounding emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, he said during the Italian Tech Week on October 3. GOLDMAN’S CEO DAVID SOLOMON SAYS A PULLBACK IS COMING Warns equity markets look stretched & a drawdown in the next 12–24 months “wouldn’t surprise me.” pic.twitter.com/6ChDCIO7kz — Shay Boloor (@StockSavvyShay) October 5, 2025 Solomon noted that while he remains optimistic about long-term innovation trends, history suggests that periods of intense technological acceleration often lead to market overextension. He stated that the surge in capital formation and the rapid creation of new companies around transformative technologies typically result in both “winners and losers.” Emerging from the tech rally Drawing parallels to the early days of the internet, Solomon referenced Amazon as one of the few companies that successfully emerged from the dot-com era, while many others disappeared. “I wouldn’t be surprised if in the next 12 to 24 months we see a drawdown with respect to equity markets. But that shouldn’t be surprising given the run we’ve had. Generally speaking, I think what’s super exciting is the technology is expanding, new companies are being formed, and the potential of this technology deployed into the enterprise can be very powerful,” he said. He suggested a similar dynamic could unfold in the current cycle, driven by AI and digital transformation. Despite the potential for short-term volatility, the Goldman Sachs chief struck a positive tone on the long-term outlook, emphasizing that the ongoing wave of technological innovation continues to drive powerful opportunities for enterprise growth and productivity. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/goldman-sachs-ceo-predicts-timeline-for-potential-market-correction/ The post Goldman Sachs CEO predicts timeline for potential market correction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has cautioned that global equity markets could experience a correction within the next one to two years. According to Solomon, this projected correction is due to the cyclical nature of markets and the current boom surrounding emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, he said during the Italian Tech Week on October 3. GOLDMAN’S CEO DAVID SOLOMON SAYS A PULLBACK IS COMING Warns equity markets look stretched & a drawdown in the next 12–24 months “wouldn’t surprise me.” pic.twitter.com/6ChDCIO7kz — Shay Boloor (@StockSavvyShay) October 5, 2025 Solomon noted that while he remains optimistic about long-term innovation trends, history suggests that periods of intense technological acceleration often lead to market overextension. He stated that the surge in capital formation and the rapid creation of new companies around transformative technologies typically result in both “winners and losers.” Emerging from the tech rally Drawing parallels to the early days of the internet, Solomon referenced Amazon as one of the few companies that successfully emerged from the dot-com era, while many others disappeared. “I wouldn’t be surprised if in the next 12 to 24 months we see a drawdown with respect to equity markets. But that shouldn’t be surprising given the run we’ve had. Generally speaking, I think what’s super exciting is the technology is expanding, new companies are being formed, and the potential of this technology deployed into the enterprise can be very powerful,” he said. He suggested a similar dynamic could unfold in the current cycle, driven by AI and digital transformation. Despite the potential for short-term volatility, the Goldman Sachs chief struck a positive tone on the long-term outlook, emphasizing that the ongoing wave of technological innovation continues to drive powerful opportunities for enterprise growth and productivity. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/goldman-sachs-ceo-predicts-timeline-for-potential-market-correction/