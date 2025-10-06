แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Gluwa's plan includes using blockchain for clear credit histories, providing APIs that follow rules, and working with fintechs to follow current rules. Regulators need to manage risks while balancing the benefits of digital financial innovation.Gluwa's plan includes using blockchain for clear credit histories, providing APIs that follow rules, and working with fintechs to follow current rules. Regulators need to manage risks while balancing the benefits of digital financial innovation.

Gluwa's Potential Role in Shaping the Future of Digital Finance

โดย: Hackernoon
2025/10/06 11:20
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12511-9.43%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0002898-21.46%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01074-0.27%

Regulation is a big obstacle to financial innovation, especially in digital finance, where technology moves faster than rules. Blockchain platforms like Gluwa push policymakers to find a balance between innovation and financial stability, consumer protection, and control over money. This challenge is clear in areas like cross-border payments, stablecoins, and blockchain credit systems, where old rules might not work well.

The rules for digital finance are not consistent, with different countries having different rules for blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital payments. This creates uncertainty for innovators and users and could hurt global cooperation, which is a major benefit of blockchain. Platforms like Gluwa, which work in many places, have a hard time meeting complicated regulatory demands.

Government Fears and Regulatory Concerns

Governments are concerned about money laundering, capital flight, and the ups and downs in digital systems because of cryptocurrency's past with illegal activities. The anonymous nature of blockchain makes it hard to follow AML and KYC rules, and its worldwide use can lead to capital flight and tax evasion. Cross-border blockchain payments are worrying for money laundering because they can avoid traditional checks. The FATF has given advice for virtual asset service providers, but how it's put into practice differs by region.

Capital flight worries policymakers, especially in emerging markets, because digital currencies can avoid controls, impacting monetary policy and exchange rates. Cross-border digital asset transfers challenge traditional controls, and volatility can cause systemic risks with widespread blockchain use. Disruptions in digital finance can threaten stability if these systems become essential. Regulators need to manage risks while balancing the benefits of digital financial innovation, like better inclusion, lower costs, and increased transparency. The challenge is to create regulations that handle risks while encouraging innovation.

Gluwa's Balancing Act: Transparency, Compliance, and Partnership

Gluwa shows how blockchain financial platforms can meet government rules while keeping their tech benefits over traditional systems. Their plan includes three main parts: using blockchain for clear credit histories, providing APIs that follow rules, and working with regulators and fintechs to follow current rules and help create new ones for digital finance.

Providing Transparency via Blockchain Credit Histories

The Creditcoin blockchain by Gluwa creates a clear record of lending and borrowing, offering transparency in credit markets. Unlike traditional credit bureaus, blockchain records are transparent, verifiable, and accessible to authorized parties. This helps regulators with oversight, reduces information gaps, and ensures all participants have the same credit information, aiding compliance and enforcement.

Blockchain's unchangeable records prevent data manipulation and fraud, common in traditional credit systems. Unlike credit bureaus, blockchain creates tamper-proof records, reducing errors and breaches. Its global access aids international regulatory cooperation, especially in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism efforts, by overcoming technical and legal barriers to information sharing.

Offering Compliance-Friendly APIs

Gluwa's API infrastructure helps traditional banks use blockchain services while following regulations. These APIs create a link between blockchain and banking systems, letting banks enjoy blockchain benefits and stay compliant. This setup also helps regulators by connecting blockchain transactions to current compliance systems, making it easier to track activities with familiar tools.

APIs designed for compliance can automate checks and reporting, cutting down the work for banks and regulators. Smart contracts can check compliance, create reports, and spot suspicious activities. This automation boosts compliance and lowers costs. Standardized API interfaces improve the connection between blockchain and traditional systems, ensuring regulatory oversight and solving fragmentation issues as blockchain use grows

Partnering with Regulators and Fintechs

Gluwa's work with regulators and fintech companies shows how blockchain platforms can help create better rules by considering technical details. This teamwork builds trust and makes rules that support new ideas without being too strict. Working with fintechs also helps create solutions that make following rules easier and cheaper. These partnerships help regulators learn about blockchain and digital finance, which is important for managing these quickly changing areas. Regulatory sandboxes and pilot programs allow for testing new ideas while keeping things safe.

Potential Policy Impact: Blockchain-Native Credit Bureaus and Global Credit Regulation

Blockchain-based credit bureaus like Creditcoin could change global credit rules by making data collection and sharing better. They can break down old barriers like national borders and poor system compatibility, helping to create global credit standards. This results in better risk assessment and more credit access in underserved areas. Blockchain's transparency allows for improved regulatory oversight and real-time market checks. However, setting up these bureaus brings up questions about data privacy and regulatory control, indicating a need for new rules. They could increase financial inclusion in emerging markets but also raise concerns about systemic risks, needing new ways to manage these risks. International cooperation will be key to addressing these challenges.

The Next 5 Years: Predictions for Gluwa's Role in Global Finance Policy Conversations

In the next five years, Gluwa's role in global finance policy will probably increase as blockchain becomes more popular and rules become clearer. Important trends include clearer regulations, more international cooperation, and systems that mix blockchain with traditional finance. Policymakers are expected to better understand blockchain, shifting from strict rules to more balanced approaches that consider both benefits and risks.

Gluwa's active involvement in regulations helps it shape new rules. Its experience in different regions gives useful ideas for making policies. Blockchain's transparency gives regulators new tools for oversight. As more people use blockchain, global cooperation on digital finance rules is likely to grow, fixing inefficiencies and risks. Groups like the Financial Stability Board and the International Monetary Fund are working together on these efforts.

Gluwa's platform is ready to help with international regulatory coordination, using its experience to provide insights for unified approaches. The Creditcoin blockchain serves as a global credit infrastructure, supporting international cooperation. As hybrid systems grow, they will improve efficiency and transparency. Gluwa's API integration with traditional institutions makes adoption easier, ensuring compliance while benefiting from blockchain. This is important as traditional finance looks for blockchain efficiency without losing existing systems. However, combining blockchain with traditional finance is difficult, needing creative regulation and new monitoring tools. Platforms like Gluwa must prove that blockchain can address policy concerns and offer real benefits for financial inclusion, requiring investment in compliance and transparency.

Gluwa's Contribution to Digital Financial Rules

Gluwa's approach to digital finance shows how blockchain can work with regulations by being transparent and following rules. This challenges traditional financial rules and suggests using blockchain tools to improve oversight and cut costs. Success in the next five years will rely on innovation, working with regulators, and showing policy benefits. Gluwa's part in digital finance regulation will reveal if blockchain can help with goals like financial inclusion and transparency while being efficient. The frameworks created now will shape digital finance for years, with platforms needing to balance innovation and compliance.

\

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

The Ozak AI presale has officially entered Phase 6, pushing the token price to $0.012. The project has already provided over 1,100 percent returns to the first-round investors who have invested in it since its initial days. Over 902 million tokens have been sold, and over $3.2 million has been raised. The next phase will […] The post Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.01901-17.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006518-5.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 20:00
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06009-5.51%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001391--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.90%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

Major U.S.banks cut the prime rate from 7.50% to 7.25% after the Fed's 25bps rate cut. The Fed moved due to rising jobless claims and weak hiring.
Union
U$0.006179-1.81%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0009307-3.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.10043-2.76%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 16:25

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,181.64
$101,181.64$101,181.64

-1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,394.17
$3,394.17$3,394.17

-0.99%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.16
$152.16$152.16

-2.27%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3290
$2.3290$2.3290

-1.65%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11413
$0.11413$0.11413

+6.65%