Global Rollout of Meta AI Data Policy Excludes UK, EU, and South Korea

โดย: Coincentral
2025/10/03 06:35
TLDRs;

  • Meta will use AI chat data for ads and content personalization starting December 16, 2025, worldwide except UK, EU, and South Korea.
  • Conversations with Meta AI, combined with likes and follows, will shape recommendations for Reels, content, and advertisements.
  • Sensitive discussions on politics, religion, health, or sexual orientation will not be used for ad targeting.
  • Critics warn that lack of opt-out reflects “soft coercion,” raising fresh privacy and consent concerns globally.

Meta Platforms is preparing for one of its most significant updates to date: beginning December 16, 2025, the company will integrate conversations from its AI tools into its advertising and content recommendation system.

However, not every region will be affected. The global rollout specifically excludes the United Kingdom, the European Union, and South Korea, markets where regulatory pressure and privacy laws remain particularly strict.

User Data from AI Chats in Play

Meta AI, which already attracts over one billion monthly users worldwide, allows people to interact through text and voice conversations on Facebook, Instagram, and other Meta platforms.

Under the new policy, the data generated from these conversations will be combined with existing behavioral signals such as likes, follows, and viewing history to influence what content, Reels, and ads users see.

Notifications about the changes began reaching users on October 7, 2025. Importantly, Meta has confirmed that there will be no option to opt out of this new layer of data collection. The company has instead directed users to its Ads Preferences and feed controls if they wish to manage how ads appear, though critics argue that these tools fall short of true choice.

Sensitive Topics Declared Off-Limits

To preempt concerns about misuse of private information, Meta has announced that certain categories of conversation will not be tapped for advertising purposes.

Discussions involving religion, politics, health, or sexual orientation will be excluded from targeting. Even so, privacy advocates remain wary. They argue that while exclusions are important, the sheer volume of everyday details users reveal to AI chatbots could easily paint an intimate portrait of their lives.

For example, a simple conversation about hiking could lead to recommendations for local hiking groups, content from friends about trails, and ads for outdoor gear. The personalization may be helpful for some, but others see it as a deeper form of surveillance cloaked in convenience.

Critics Warn of “Soft Coercion”

Meta’s move reflects a broader trend in the tech industry of integrating artificial intelligence into advertising ecosystems. Observers note that while AI tools are marketed as companions, helpers, or search alternatives, they also create a feedback loop of personal data fueling corporate profits.

Critics describe the inability to opt out as a form of “soft coercion,” where users technically retain freedom of choice but only by abandoning entire platforms or avoiding widely adopted AI tools. This dynamic is reminiscent of past controversies over terms-of-service updates that leave users with no real alternative but acceptance.

Meta, however, positions the update as a natural evolution of its advertising model. By leveraging conversational insights, the company hopes to strengthen engagement on its platforms while giving advertisers more precise targeting options. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has argued that AI-driven personalization is critical for keeping users connected and ensuring the company’s dominance in the competitive social media landscape.

The post Global Rollout of Meta AI Data Policy Excludes UK, EU, and South Korea appeared first on CoinCentral.

