Global listed companies bought approximately $40.88 million worth of BTC last week

PANews reported on September 29th that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 29th, 2025, US Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) increased their Bitcoin holdings by a net $40.88 million last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $22.1 million, increasing its holdings by 196 BTC at an average price of $113,048, bringing its total holdings to 640,031. Japanese listed company Metaplanet did not buy any Bitcoin last week. New buyers included plant-based food company DDC Enterprise (50 Bitcoins for $5.4433 million), British advertising agency The Smarter Web (55 Bitcoins for $6.2 million), and clothing retailer Mac House (65.97 Bitcoins for $7.14 million). Additionally, British Bitcoin vault company BHODL went public on the London Aquis Exchange on September 22nd, raising $20.7 million. France's Melanion Capital plans to raise $58.5 million, all of which will be invested in Bitcoin.
As of now, the total number of BTC held by listed companies worldwide is 858,270, with a market value of approximately US$96.37 billion, accounting for 4.31% of the circulating market value.
Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more