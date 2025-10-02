Key Takeaways

Giza Tech’s Pulse, an intelligent capital allocation agent, has partnered with Lido Finance, a decentralized staking protocol, to deploy stETH into Pendle markets for automated yield generation.

The collaboration will focus on creating high-yield DeFi strategies involving staked Ethereum assets through Pendle’s tokenized yield positions, including ETH-PT configurations designed for yield optimization.