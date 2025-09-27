แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post GitHub Discontinues Recent Changes to Home Dashboard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 26, 2025 10:44 GitHub has concluded its testing of new improvements to the home dashboard, which were initially available to a subset of users. The changes have now been disabled. GitHub has announced the conclusion of its recent testing phase for improvements to the home dashboard. The changes, which included modifications to both the content and layout, were initially rolled out to a limited group of users. According to The GitHub Blog, these updates have now been disabled as the testing period has ended. Testing Phase Overview Last month, GitHub initiated a test aimed at enhancing user experience by refining the home dashboard’s interface. The improvements were designed to deliver a more streamlined and user-friendly experience, focusing on better content organization and layout adjustments. This initiative was part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to optimize its platform for developers. Feedback and Future Plans Despite the changes being disabled, the feedback gathered during the test period will likely inform future updates to the dashboard. GitHub has not yet detailed specific future plans for the dashboard but remains committed to evolving its platform based on user input and technological advancements. Related Developments This move comes amidst a broader trend of tech companies continuously updating and testing new features to enhance user engagement and satisfaction. As platforms like GitHub serve an increasingly global and diverse user base, maintaining a balance between innovation and usability becomes crucial. Users are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming changes and participate in feedback opportunities to influence future enhancements. For more information on GitHub’s updates, users can refer to the official changelog and blog posts. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-discontinues-recent-changes-home-dashboardThe post GitHub Discontinues Recent Changes to Home Dashboard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 26, 2025 10:44 GitHub has concluded its testing of new improvements to the home dashboard, which were initially available to a subset of users. The changes have now been disabled. GitHub has announced the conclusion of its recent testing phase for improvements to the home dashboard. The changes, which included modifications to both the content and layout, were initially rolled out to a limited group of users. According to The GitHub Blog, these updates have now been disabled as the testing period has ended. Testing Phase Overview Last month, GitHub initiated a test aimed at enhancing user experience by refining the home dashboard’s interface. The improvements were designed to deliver a more streamlined and user-friendly experience, focusing on better content organization and layout adjustments. This initiative was part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to optimize its platform for developers. Feedback and Future Plans Despite the changes being disabled, the feedback gathered during the test period will likely inform future updates to the dashboard. GitHub has not yet detailed specific future plans for the dashboard but remains committed to evolving its platform based on user input and technological advancements. Related Developments This move comes amidst a broader trend of tech companies continuously updating and testing new features to enhance user engagement and satisfaction. As platforms like GitHub serve an increasingly global and diverse user base, maintaining a balance between innovation and usability becomes crucial. Users are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming changes and participate in feedback opportunities to influence future enhancements. For more information on GitHub’s updates, users can refer to the official changelog and blog posts. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-discontinues-recent-changes-home-dashboard

GitHub Discontinues Recent Changes to Home Dashboard

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:41
COM
COM$0.005889+0.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232+0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003938-3.66%
Particl
PART$0.3006-1.41%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12519-9.66%


Timothy Morano
Sep 26, 2025 10:44

GitHub has concluded its testing of new improvements to the home dashboard, which were initially available to a subset of users. The changes have now been disabled.





GitHub has announced the conclusion of its recent testing phase for improvements to the home dashboard. The changes, which included modifications to both the content and layout, were initially rolled out to a limited group of users. According to The GitHub Blog, these updates have now been disabled as the testing period has ended.

Testing Phase Overview

Last month, GitHub initiated a test aimed at enhancing user experience by refining the home dashboard’s interface. The improvements were designed to deliver a more streamlined and user-friendly experience, focusing on better content organization and layout adjustments. This initiative was part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to optimize its platform for developers.

Feedback and Future Plans

Despite the changes being disabled, the feedback gathered during the test period will likely inform future updates to the dashboard. GitHub has not yet detailed specific future plans for the dashboard but remains committed to evolving its platform based on user input and technological advancements.

Related Developments

This move comes amidst a broader trend of tech companies continuously updating and testing new features to enhance user engagement and satisfaction. As platforms like GitHub serve an increasingly global and diverse user base, maintaining a balance between innovation and usability becomes crucial.

Users are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming changes and participate in feedback opportunities to influence future enhancements. For more information on GitHub’s updates, users can refer to the official changelog and blog posts.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-discontinues-recent-changes-home-dashboard

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

The Ozak AI presale has officially entered Phase 6, pushing the token price to $0.012. The project has already provided over 1,100 percent returns to the first-round investors who have invested in it since its initial days. Over 902 million tokens have been sold, and over $3.2 million has been raised. The next phase will […] The post Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.01901-17.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006518-5.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 20:00
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06009-5.51%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001391--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.90%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

Major U.S.banks cut the prime rate from 7.50% to 7.25% after the Fed's 25bps rate cut. The Fed moved due to rising jobless claims and weak hiring.
Union
U$0.006179-1.81%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0009307-3.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.10043-2.76%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 16:25

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,181.34
$101,181.34$101,181.34

-1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,394.83
$3,394.83$3,394.83

-0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.22
$152.22$152.22

-2.24%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3304
$2.3304$2.3304

-1.59%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11393
$0.11393$0.11393

+6.46%