General Motors drives EV sales while gas vehicles hold ground

General Motors drives EV sales while gas vehicles hold ground

โดย: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 01:41
General Motors reported 710,347 U.S. vehicle sales in the third quarter, an 8% increase compared to the same period last year. The company said it was number one in total U.S. sales and captured its biggest market share since 2017.

General Motors matched rival Ford’s quarterly performance but credited its results to a mix of gas-powered and electric vehicles rather than hybrids. General Motors said its pickup trucks, like the Chevrolet Silverado, and its full-size SUVs, such as the GMC Yukon, drove much of the increase and are on pace to lead the auto industry by the end of 2025.

The company also highlighted a surge in electric vehicle demand before the expiration of the federal EV tax credit. General Motors recorded 66,501 electric vehicles sold in Q3, which is more than double Ford’s EV total in the same period.

Its year-to-date U.S. EV sales hit 144,668, up 105% from a year ago. The automaker stated that the Chevrolet Equinox EV was the bestselling non-Tesla electric vehicle in the country for Q3. Cadillac contributed three of the ten top-selling luxury EVs in the U.S. so far this year.

General Motors drives EV sales while gas vehicles hold ground

General Motors is also working to preserve the federal EV tax credit for leased vehicles by having its finance unit sign deals on existing inventory and passing the savings to customers. The company confirmed it is using this method to maintain affordability for buyers while moving more electric vehicles ahead of tighter tax credit rules.

The automaker’s Q3 data shows strength across more than just electric cars. Its crossovers posted record numbers, with the GMC Terrain, Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse, and Buick Envista all achieving their best Q3 sales ever. General Motors senior vice president and North America president Duncan Aldred said, “We have the best lineup of ICE and EV vehicles we’ve ever had, and our brands have grown market share with consistently strong pricing, low incentives and inventory.”

General Motors also noted its incentives were below the industry average and its inventory levels were on track to meet year-end goals. This indicates that buyers are still turning out for the company’s products even without heavy discounts.

The company stands apart from Ford in one major way: it does not sell hybrid vehicles, while Ford reported selling a record 55,000 hybrids. This means General Motors is betting on pure gas-powered models and electric vehicles rather than hybrids, which remain a major part of Ford’s strategy.

Unlike Ford, General Motors manufactures more vehicles outside the United States, which makes it subject to a 25% auto sector tariff on those imports. The company has not released specific details on how these tariffs affect profits, but confirmed it will share more about tariffs, its product portfolio, and its financial outlook when it reports full Q3 results on October 21.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

