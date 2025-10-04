GalaSwap Launches WTRX/GALA Trading Competition with Exclusive NFT Rewards



Jessie A Ellis



GalaSwap introduces a trading competition featuring the WTRX/GALA pair, offering exclusive NFTs to top traders and boosting liquidity within the GalaChain ecosystem.











GalaSwap has announced an exciting new trading competition focused on the WTRX/GALA trading pair, marking a significant move to enhance trader engagement and liquidity within the GalaChain ecosystem. According to Gala News, this competition, which began on October 1st and will run until October 8th, 2025, invites traders to compete by executing swaps on the platform.

Competition Details

The competition ranks traders based on their total trading volume in the WTRX/GALA pair on swap.gala.com. Participants have the opportunity to win exclusive NFTs, specifically crafted for this event. The top traders will receive ‘Vampire Boxing Facility Worker’ NFTs in various rarities, including Legendary, Epic, and Rare.

Exclusive NFT Prizes

The prize structure is designed to reward the top ten traders with unique NFTs, each offering different levels of in-game utility within the Town Star game. For example, the Legendary Vampire Boxing Facility Worker boosts all Boxing Facility Crafts’ speed by 30%, while the Epic version offers a 20% increase. Additionally, from the 11th place onward, all participants who execute at least one trade will receive an Uncommon Vampire Boxing Facility Worker NFT.

Why Participate?

This event is more than just a competition; it provides an opportunity for traders to demonstrate their skills and contribute to the liquidity and growth of the GalaChain decentralized ecosystem. The competition also highlights GalaSwap’s commitment to transparency and engagement among its user base.

Getting Started

To participate, traders need to connect their wallets on GalaSwap and begin trading the WTRX/GALA pair. It’s important for participants to review the competition’s terms and conditions, available here, to ensure compliance and eligibility for the rewards.

Prize Box Odds

As part of the rewards, winners will also receive special prize boxes containing various items with different probabilities. Notably, the Memorial Day Box Mystery Pack, the Vending Machine Mystery Pack, and the Garden Gnomes Blind Collectors Sale offer a range of collectibles, each with its own set of odds for obtaining rare items.

GalaSwap’s innovative approach to trading competitions not only incentivizes participation but also strengthens the platform’s ecosystem by offering unique and valuable rewards to its community.

