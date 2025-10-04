แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The post Gains 3% as SBI Lending and ETF Catalyst Drive Flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP extended gains above $3.00 as institutional desks pressed bids into elevated volumes, confirming a short-term floor near $2.99. Japan's SBI lending rollout and a pending U.S. ETF decision cycle framed the move, with resistance capping at $3.10 after heavy prints. News Background XRP climbed 3% between Oct. 2, 04:00 and Oct. 3, 03:00, rising from $2.98 to $3.03. The rally followed SBI Holdings' expansion of institutional XRP lending services, signaling Japan's deepening crypto push. Meanwhile, Ripple CTO David Schwartz announced his departure after 13 years, and seven XRP ETF applications remain under SEC review, with the first decisions expected Oct. 18. Prediction markets now price approval odds above 99%, reinforcing speculative inflows. Price Action Summary XRP traded a $0.15 corridor (4.9% range) between $2.95 and $3.10. At 16:00, price spiked from $3.00 to $3.06 on 212.6M tokens — more than double the daily average. Resistance hardened at $3.10, where 129M in turnover capped upside. XRP consolidated between $3.00–$3.05, signaling accumulation above the $3.00 line. In the final hour, XRP dipped from $3.03 to $3.02 amid profit-taking, with a 2.35M spike at 03:55 showing institutional rebalancing. Technical Analysis Support is confirmed near $2.99–$3.00, with multiple defenses holding the level. Resistance remains defined at $3.10, where institutional sellers concentrated. The session carved a consolidation band above $3.00, suggesting professional accumulation. Volume-led breakout attempts validate institutional participation, though conviction remains tethered to a sustained close above $3.10 to unlock the next leg toward $3.20. What Traders Are Watching? Whether XRP can sustain closes above $3.00 and retest $3.10. Institutional positioning shifts ahead of Oct. 18 ETF deadlines. SBI's lending flows and their impact on Asian liquidity trends. Broader CD20 index confirmation, as alt rotations track XRP's strength. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/xrp-gains-3-as-sbi-lending-and-etf-catalyst-drive-flows

Gains 3% as SBI Lending and ETF Catalyst Drive Flows

2025/10/04 01:14
XRP extended gains above $3.00 as institutional desks pressed bids into elevated volumes, confirming a short-term floor near $2.99. Japan’s SBI lending rollout and a pending U.S. ETF decision cycle framed the move, with resistance capping at $3.10 after heavy prints.

News Background

XRP climbed 3% between Oct. 2, 04:00 and Oct. 3, 03:00, rising from $2.98 to $3.03. The rally followed SBI Holdings’ expansion of institutional XRP lending services, signaling Japan’s deepening crypto push. Meanwhile, Ripple CTO David Schwartz announced his departure after 13 years, and seven XRP ETF applications remain under SEC review, with the first decisions expected Oct. 18. Prediction markets now price approval odds above 99%, reinforcing speculative inflows.

Price Action Summary

  • XRP traded a $0.15 corridor (4.9% range) between $2.95 and $3.10.
  • At 16:00, price spiked from $3.00 to $3.06 on 212.6M tokens — more than double the daily average.
  • Resistance hardened at $3.10, where 129M in turnover capped upside.
  • XRP consolidated between $3.00–$3.05, signaling accumulation above the $3.00 line.
  • In the final hour, XRP dipped from $3.03 to $3.02 amid profit-taking, with a 2.35M spike at 03:55 showing institutional rebalancing.

Technical Analysis

Support is confirmed near $2.99–$3.00, with multiple defenses holding the level. Resistance remains defined at $3.10, where institutional sellers concentrated. The session carved a consolidation band above $3.00, suggesting professional accumulation. Volume-led breakout attempts validate institutional participation, though conviction remains tethered to a sustained close above $3.10 to unlock the next leg toward $3.20.

What Traders Are Watching?

  • Whether XRP can sustain closes above $3.00 and retest $3.10.
  • Institutional positioning shifts ahead of Oct. 18 ETF deadlines.
  • SBI’s lending flows and their impact on Asian liquidity trends.
  • Broader CD20 index confirmation, as alt rotations track XRP’s strength.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/xrp-gains-3-as-sbi-lending-and-etf-catalyst-drive-flows

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

