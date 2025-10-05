FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
FTX warns users about phishing emails targeting bankruptcy distribution claims. Fraudulent websites mimic FTX portal, stealing information from unsuspecting users. Official communications will only come from verified domains, FTX emphasizes. FTX has issued a fresh warning about phishing attempts targeting users expecting bankruptcy distributions. According to the official X account, deceptive emails impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration and the FTX Recovery Trust have been circulating. These fraudulent emails aim to deceive FTX clients awaiting creditor repayments, advising them to act quickly on fake distribution claims. Phishing emails often appear to be from well-known entities like “Kroll Settlement Advisory” or “Digital Disbursements.” The messages falsely claim that FTX clients are eligible for significant recoveries—ranging from 118% to 142% of their petition-date claims. Furthermore, the emails direct recipients to fraudulent websites with URLs like “clientid-ftxclaims.com” that resemble the legitimate FTX Customer Portal. These links, however, lead users to phishing sites designed to steal personal information or funds. Please remain aware of phishing emails that look like they are from Kroll or the FTX Recovery Trust and links to scam sites that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal (https://t.co/DkYi2hDLbI), such as the examples shown below. Reminder: We will never ask you to connect… pic.twitter.com/vHaXYLzzo8 — FTX (@FTX_Official) October 3, 2025 Also Read: Floki (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will FLOKI Hit $0.00020 Soon? FTX strongly emphasized that it will never request users to connect their wallets through unsolicited emails or click on suspicious links. The company clarified that all official communications will only come from verified domains, and any access to distributions will be directly routed through the official FTX Customer Portal at Avoiding Scam Websites and Fraudulent Messages In its alert, FTX urged recipients to remain vigilant when reviewing emails. Claimants are advised to avoid clicking on any unsolicited links and double-check both the sender’s address and the website URL. In addition, any suspicious messages should be reported to FTX’s official support channels. These efforts come amid a critical time for FTX as it moves forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The company has already distributed a total of $1.6 billion to creditors in the third payout round. This round included significant payments to different groups of claimants, including Dotcom customers, U.S. customers, and unsecured claimants. However, future payments are contingent on completing identity verification and selecting a payment provider via the FTX Customer Portal. As the bankruptcy process progresses, FTX continues to emphasize the importance of verifying communications to protect users from fraud. Claimants must complete the proper steps within the official portal to receive their distributions. Also Read: Ripple’s Monica Long Compares Stablecoin Hype to the NFT Frenzy of 2021 The post FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions appeared first on 36Crypto. FTX warns users about phishing emails targeting bankruptcy distribution claims. Fraudulent websites mimic FTX portal, stealing information from unsuspecting users. Official communications will only come from verified domains, FTX emphasizes. FTX has issued a fresh warning about phishing attempts targeting users expecting bankruptcy distributions. According to the official X account, deceptive emails impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration and the FTX Recovery Trust have been circulating. These fraudulent emails aim to deceive FTX clients awaiting creditor repayments, advising them to act quickly on fake distribution claims. Phishing emails often appear to be from well-known entities like “Kroll Settlement Advisory” or “Digital Disbursements.” The messages falsely claim that FTX clients are eligible for significant recoveries—ranging from 118% to 142% of their petition-date claims. Furthermore, the emails direct recipients to fraudulent websites with URLs like “clientid-ftxclaims.com” that resemble the legitimate FTX Customer Portal. These links, however, lead users to phishing sites designed to steal personal information or funds. Please remain aware of phishing emails that look like they are from Kroll or the FTX Recovery Trust and links to scam sites that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal (https://t.co/DkYi2hDLbI), such as the examples shown below. Reminder: We will never ask you to connect… pic.twitter.com/vHaXYLzzo8 — FTX (@FTX_Official) October 3, 2025 Also Read: Floki (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will FLOKI Hit $0.00020 Soon? FTX strongly emphasized that it will never request users to connect their wallets through unsolicited emails or click on suspicious links. The company clarified that all official communications will only come from verified domains, and any access to distributions will be directly routed through the official FTX Customer Portal at Avoiding Scam Websites and Fraudulent Messages In its alert, FTX urged recipients to remain vigilant when reviewing emails. Claimants are advised to avoid clicking on any unsolicited links and double-check both the sender’s address and the website URL. In addition, any suspicious messages should be reported to FTX’s official support channels. These efforts come amid a critical time for FTX as it moves forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The company has already distributed a total of $1.6 billion to creditors in the third payout round. This round included significant payments to different groups of claimants, including Dotcom customers, U.S. customers, and unsecured claimants. However, future payments are contingent on completing identity verification and selecting a payment provider via the FTX Customer Portal. As the bankruptcy process progresses, FTX continues to emphasize the importance of verifying communications to protect users from fraud. Claimants must complete the proper steps within the official portal to receive their distributions. Also Read: Ripple’s Monica Long Compares Stablecoin Hype to the NFT Frenzy of 2021 The post FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions appeared first on 36Crypto.

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

โดย: Coinstats
2025/10/05 02:43
Portal
PORTAL$0.02126-8.04%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.01968-5.43%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000572--%
Wink
LIKE$0.005336+0.75%
  • FTX warns users about phishing emails targeting bankruptcy distribution claims.
  • Fraudulent websites mimic FTX portal, stealing information from unsuspecting users.
  • Official communications will only come from verified domains, FTX emphasizes.

FTX has issued a fresh warning about phishing attempts targeting users expecting bankruptcy distributions. According to the official X account, deceptive emails impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration and the FTX Recovery Trust have been circulating.


These fraudulent emails aim to deceive FTX clients awaiting creditor repayments, advising them to act quickly on fake distribution claims.


Phishing emails often appear to be from well-known entities like “Kroll Settlement Advisory” or “Digital Disbursements.” The messages falsely claim that FTX clients are eligible for significant recoveries—ranging from 118% to 142% of their petition-date claims.


Furthermore, the emails direct recipients to fraudulent websites with URLs like “clientid-ftxclaims.com” that resemble the legitimate FTX Customer Portal. These links, however, lead users to phishing sites designed to steal personal information or funds.


Also Read: Floki (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will FLOKI Hit $0.00020 Soon?


FTX strongly emphasized that it will never request users to connect their wallets through unsolicited emails or click on suspicious links. The company clarified that all official communications will only come from verified domains, and any access to distributions will be directly routed through the official FTX Customer Portal at


Avoiding Scam Websites and Fraudulent Messages

In its alert, FTX urged recipients to remain vigilant when reviewing emails. Claimants are advised to avoid clicking on any unsolicited links and double-check both the sender’s address and the website URL. In addition, any suspicious messages should be reported to FTX’s official support channels.


These efforts come amid a critical time for FTX as it moves forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The company has already distributed a total of $1.6 billion to creditors in the third payout round.


This round included significant payments to different groups of claimants, including Dotcom customers, U.S. customers, and unsecured claimants. However, future payments are contingent on completing identity verification and selecting a payment provider via the FTX Customer Portal.


As the bankruptcy process progresses, FTX continues to emphasize the importance of verifying communications to protect users from fraud. Claimants must complete the proper steps within the official portal to receive their distributions.


Also Read: Ripple’s Monica Long Compares Stablecoin Hype to the NFT Frenzy of 2021


The post FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions appeared first on 36Crypto.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

The Ozak AI presale has officially entered Phase 6, pushing the token price to $0.012. The project has already provided over 1,100 percent returns to the first-round investors who have invested in it since its initial days. Over 902 million tokens have been sold, and over $3.2 million has been raised. The next phase will […] The post Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.01901-17.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006518-5.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 20:00
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06009-5.51%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001391--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.90%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

Major U.S.banks cut the prime rate from 7.50% to 7.25% after the Fed's 25bps rate cut. The Fed moved due to rising jobless claims and weak hiring.
Union
U$0.006179-1.81%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0009307-3.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.10043-2.76%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 16:25

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,150.89
$101,150.89$101,150.89

-1.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,392.75
$3,392.75$3,392.75

-1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.27
$152.27$152.27

-2.20%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3279
$2.3279$2.3279

-1.69%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11399
$0.11399$0.11399

+6.52%