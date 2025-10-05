Three years after the FTX collapse, Sam Bankman-Fried breaks his silence again from his cell. The fallen former billionaire, convicted for massive fraud, delivers an unexpected confession. His biggest mistake, according to him, was not the reckless management of funds... but entrusting the leadership of FTX to John Ray III, just before the bankruptcy. A choice he now considers the point of no return in the collapse of his crypto empire. L’article FTX Founder Admits Regret Over Handing Control To John Ray est apparu en premier sur Cointribune. Three years after the FTX collapse, Sam Bankman-Fried breaks his silence again from his cell. The fallen former billionaire, convicted for massive fraud, delivers an unexpected confession. His biggest mistake, according to him, was not the reckless management of funds... but entrusting the leadership of FTX to John Ray III, just before the bankruptcy. A choice he now considers the point of no return in the collapse of his crypto empire. L’article FTX Founder Admits Regret Over Handing Control To John Ray est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.