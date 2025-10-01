FTX Creditors Set to Recover Up to 120% of Claims

Payments will begin September 30, with funds expected to arrive in one to three business days depending on the provider used.
According to creditor representative Sunil, the distribution is structured differently for small and large claimants. Those owed less than $50,000 will see the biggest benefit, recovering about 120% of their claims plus additional compensation.
Larger creditors, with balances over $50,000, will ultimately receive 78.2% of their total claims — up from the 5.7% partial payment distributed earlier this year.
For U.S. customers, payouts will average closer to 40%. Across all user groups, the blended recovery rate works out to roughly 95%, though the latest package came in $300 million short of projections made in July.
FTX cautioned users to remain vigilant against phishing attempts and fake client portals, urging them to only use official distribution channels when accessing payouts.
The latest round of repayments represents a milestone in one of the most complex bankruptcies in crypto history, offering many victims a level of recovery that few anticipated when the exchange collapsed in late 2022.
Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more