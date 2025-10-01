แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post FTC sues Zillow, Redfin alleging antitrust violation in online rentals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stock market graphic of Zillow Group is displayed on a smartphone with the logo of Zillow in the background on Feb. 21, 2021. Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images The Federal Trade Commission is suing real estate giants Zillow and Redfin, alleging the two illegally conspired to reduce competition in the online multifamily rental listing market, the agency said Tuesday.  In the complaint, the FTC alleges that the companies violated federal antitrust laws earlier this year when Zillow paid Redfin $100 million to essentially re-host Zillow multifamily rental listings on Redfin and its sites. Zillow- and Redfin-owned platforms like Zillow Rentals and Rent.com are used by millions of Americans searching for their next home, the FTC said. As part of the arrangement, the agency said Redfin agreed to terminate contracts with its existing advertising customers and assisted Zillow in acquiring that business. Redfin also committed to staying out of the multifamily advertising market for up to nine years and reduce its role to merely syndicating Zillow’s listings, making Redfin’s sites virtually identical to Zillow’s. The FTC also alleges that Redfin fired hundreds of employees shortly after the deal was signed and then helped Zillow selectively rehire many of them.  “Paying off a competitor to stop competing against you is a violation of federal antitrust laws,” said Daniel Guarnera, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition, in a statement. “Zillow paid millions of dollars to eliminate Redfin as an independent competitor in an already concentrated advertising market—one that’s critical for renters, property managers, and the health of the overall U.S. housing market.” Following the FTC’s announcement, shares of Zillow and Redfin parent Rocket Companies fell sharply in afternoon trading. “Our listing syndication with Redfin benefits both renters and property managers and has expanded renters’ access to multifamily listings across… The post FTC sues Zillow, Redfin alleging antitrust violation in online rentals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stock market graphic of Zillow Group is displayed on a smartphone with the logo of Zillow in the background on Feb. 21, 2021. Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images The Federal Trade Commission is suing real estate giants Zillow and Redfin, alleging the two illegally conspired to reduce competition in the online multifamily rental listing market, the agency said Tuesday.  In the complaint, the FTC alleges that the companies violated federal antitrust laws earlier this year when Zillow paid Redfin $100 million to essentially re-host Zillow multifamily rental listings on Redfin and its sites. Zillow- and Redfin-owned platforms like Zillow Rentals and Rent.com are used by millions of Americans searching for their next home, the FTC said. As part of the arrangement, the agency said Redfin agreed to terminate contracts with its existing advertising customers and assisted Zillow in acquiring that business. Redfin also committed to staying out of the multifamily advertising market for up to nine years and reduce its role to merely syndicating Zillow’s listings, making Redfin’s sites virtually identical to Zillow’s. The FTC also alleges that Redfin fired hundreds of employees shortly after the deal was signed and then helped Zillow selectively rehire many of them.  “Paying off a competitor to stop competing against you is a violation of federal antitrust laws,” said Daniel Guarnera, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition, in a statement. “Zillow paid millions of dollars to eliminate Redfin as an independent competitor in an already concentrated advertising market—one that’s critical for renters, property managers, and the health of the overall U.S. housing market.” Following the FTC’s announcement, shares of Zillow and Redfin parent Rocket Companies fell sharply in afternoon trading. “Our listing syndication with Redfin benefits both renters and property managers and has expanded renters’ access to multifamily listings across…

FTC sues Zillow, Redfin alleging antitrust violation in online rentals

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 03:48
COM
COM$0,005879-0,06%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,05103-1,02%
RealLink
REAL$0,06371-4,62%
PAID Network
PAID$0,01152-0,77%

The stock market graphic of Zillow Group is displayed on a smartphone with the logo of Zillow in the background on Feb. 21, 2021.

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission is suing real estate giants Zillow and Redfin, alleging the two illegally conspired to reduce competition in the online multifamily rental listing market, the agency said Tuesday. 

In the complaint, the FTC alleges that the companies violated federal antitrust laws earlier this year when Zillow paid Redfin $100 million to essentially re-host Zillow multifamily rental listings on Redfin and its sites.

Zillow- and Redfin-owned platforms like Zillow Rentals and Rent.com are used by millions of Americans searching for their next home, the FTC said.

As part of the arrangement, the agency said Redfin agreed to terminate contracts with its existing advertising customers and assisted Zillow in acquiring that business. Redfin also committed to staying out of the multifamily advertising market for up to nine years and reduce its role to merely syndicating Zillow’s listings, making Redfin’s sites virtually identical to Zillow’s.

The FTC also alleges that Redfin fired hundreds of employees shortly after the deal was signed and then helped Zillow selectively rehire many of them. 

“Paying off a competitor to stop competing against you is a violation of federal antitrust laws,” said Daniel Guarnera, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition, in a statement. “Zillow paid millions of dollars to eliminate Redfin as an independent competitor in an already concentrated advertising market—one that’s critical for renters, property managers, and the health of the overall U.S. housing market.”

Following the FTC’s announcement, shares of Zillow and Redfin parent Rocket Companies fell sharply in afternoon trading.

“Our listing syndication with Redfin benefits both renters and property managers and has expanded renters’ access to multifamily listings across multiple platforms,” a Zillow spokesperson said in a statement. “It is pro-competitive and pro-consumer by connecting property managers to more high-intent renters so they can fill their vacancies and more renters can get home. We remain confident in this partnership and the enhanced value it has delivered and will continue to deliver to consumers.”

Redfin didn’t immediately respond to request for comment from CNBC.

The FTC’s lawsuit seeks to unwind the agreement and may include requirements for divestitures or restructuring to restore competition in the rental advertising market.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/30/ftc-sues-zillow-redfin-alleging-antitrust-violation-in-online-rentals.html

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

The Ozak AI presale has officially entered Phase 6, pushing the token price to $0.012. The project has already provided over 1,100 percent returns to the first-round investors who have invested in it since its initial days. Over 902 million tokens have been sold, and over $3.2 million has been raised. The next phase will […] The post Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0,01901-17,09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006518-5,41%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
แชร์
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 20:00
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0,06009-5,51%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,001391--%
Moonveil
MORE$0,00394-3,90%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

Major U.S.banks cut the prime rate from 7.50% to 7.25% after the Fed's 25bps rate cut. The Fed moved due to rising jobless claims and weak hiring.
Union
U$0,006179-1,81%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0,0009307-3,98%
Major
MAJOR$0,10043-2,76%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 16:25

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101 227,95
$101 227,95$101 227,95

-0,99%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 398,02
$3 398,02$3 398,02

-0,88%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152,30
$152,30$152,30

-2,18%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3314
$2,3314$2,3314

-1,54%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,11443
$0,11443$0,11443

+6,93%