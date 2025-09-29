From coders to CEOs: Who’s earning in Bitcoin and Ether in 2025

From coders to CEOs, crypto careers span six-figure salaries to billion-dollar fortunes, shaped by the industry’s market cycles.
Developers command high salaries even for junior positions. On average, a North American blockchain developer can earn over $150,000.
The crypto job market extends beyond technical positions, with product managers, CTOs and compliance officers all commanding well-compensated roles.
Crypto CEOs generate massive wealth primarily through equity stakes and token allocations rather than just base salaries. Top figures like Changpeng Zhao have reached billions in net worth.
Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more