แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Éric Ciotti triggers a political bomb: what if France mined bitcoin with its nuclear energy? Between energy sovereignty and the battle against the United States, discover how BTC becomes the explosive issue of 2025 – and why it will change everything. #Bitcoin #France #BTC L’article France: Éric Ciotti Opposes U.S. Takeover of Exaion, Defends Bitcoin Mining est apparu en premier sur Cointribune. Éric Ciotti triggers a political bomb: what if France mined bitcoin with its nuclear energy? Between energy sovereignty and the battle against the United States, discover how BTC becomes the explosive issue of 2025 – and why it will change everything. #Bitcoin #France #BTC L’article France: Éric Ciotti Opposes U.S. Takeover of Exaion, Defends Bitcoin Mining est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

France: Éric Ciotti Opposes U.S. Takeover of Exaion, Defends Bitcoin Mining

โดย: Coinstats
2025/10/05 01:05
Union
U$0.006179-1.79%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0001994-4.08%
Bitcoin
BTC$101,167.3-2.04%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139272--%
A French congressman with a large, shiny bitcoin coin in his hand, furious in front of an American flag.

Éric Ciotti triggers a political bomb: what if France mined bitcoin with its nuclear energy? Between energy sovereignty and the battle against the United States, discover how BTC becomes the explosive issue of 2025 – and why it will change everything. #Bitcoin #France #BTC

L’article France: Éric Ciotti Opposes U.S. Takeover of Exaion, Defends Bitcoin Mining est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

The Ozak AI presale has officially entered Phase 6, pushing the token price to $0.012. The project has already provided over 1,100 percent returns to the first-round investors who have invested in it since its initial days. Over 902 million tokens have been sold, and over $3.2 million has been raised. The next phase will […] The post Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.01901-17.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006518-5.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 20:00
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06009-5.51%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001391--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.90%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

Major U.S.banks cut the prime rate from 7.50% to 7.25% after the Fed's 25bps rate cut. The Fed moved due to rising jobless claims and weak hiring.
Union
U$0.006179-1.81%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0009307-3.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.10043-2.76%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 16:25

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,167.30
$101,167.30$101,167.30

-1.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,397.33
$3,397.33$3,397.33

-0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.18
$152.18$152.18

-2.26%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3300
$2.3300$2.3300

-1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11353
$0.11353$0.11353

+6.09%