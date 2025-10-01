Four Pharma Firms Shift Focus from Medicine Development to Crypto Assets

TLDR

In a surprising move, four pharmaceutical companies have recently shifted their focus from developing new medicines to acquiring digital assets. These firms, facing challenges in their core business of drug development, are now embracing cryptocurrency as a path to growth. One of the most notable transformations is Helius Medical Technologies, which has rebranded as Solana Company. The company is now concentrating on building a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) centered around the Solana blockchain.

Helius Medical Technologies Rebrands to Solana Company

Helius Medical Technologies, once a neurotechnology company focused on treating neurological conditions, is the latest to make this shift. The company has officially rebranded as Solana Company, signaling its new strategy. The firm now plans to concentrate on accumulating digital assets, specifically Solana’s native token, SOL.

In a recent move, Helius raised $500 million to fund this strategy, which involves buying and holding SOL tokens. The company has also signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation, committing to conduct all blockchain operations on the Solana network. As part of this agreement, Helius can purchase SOL at a discounted rate from the Foundation. The strategy also aims to take advantage of Solana’s yield-bearing mechanism to maximize returns on its crypto holdings.

The Shift in Focus from Pharma to Crypto

Helius is not the only healthcare company to pivot toward cryptocurrency. Other pharmaceutical and healthcare firms have made similar transitions in recent months. These companies have faced difficulties in growing their drug development pipelines and have sought new ways to generate revenue.

For example, TNF Pharmaceuticals, which was previously a clinical-stage research company, has rebranded to Q/C Technologies. This new focus aims to leverage quantum-class computing for cryptocurrency infrastructure development. The company has clearly indicated that it will now prioritize crypto-related initiatives over its previous pharmaceutical goals.

Lite Strategy and Litecoin Adoption

Another example is MEI Pharma, which has also moved away from its initial focus on oncology drug development. The company rebranded to Lite Strategy and shifted its primary treasury to Litecoin.

This decision followed a failed merger attempt in 2023 and a strategic review in 2024. With the guidance of Litecoin’s creator, Charlie Lee, MEI Pharma now holds over $100 million in Litecoin. This pivot aims to offer compliant exposure to the cryptocurrency while seeking growth through its treasury strategy.

Bitcoin Treasury Strategy by Kindly MD

In addition to these companies, regional healthcare provider Kindly MD also merged with Nakamoto Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused holding company. Although it kept its original name, Kindly MD has now aligned its primary mission with cryptocurrency.

The company aims to establish an institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury with a long-term goal of acquiring one million BTC. This shift represents a growing trend in the healthcare industry, where firms are increasingly relying on cryptocurrency as a way to manage their financial assets.

These moves indicate that more pharmaceutical companies are looking at digital assets as a way to generate returns, a sharp contrast to the traditional pharmaceutical development models that have proven challenging. As the digital asset space continues to grow, more companies in the healthcare and pharma sectors may follow suit in shifting focus from drug development to cryptocurrency investments.

