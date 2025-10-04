แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The post Floki Soars 23% as Valour Launches Europe's First FLOKI ETP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FLOKI$0.0₃1048, a cryptocurrency project that started as a memecoin and has since evolved with its own ecosystem, has seen its price jump nearly 23% in the last 24 hours after the launch of its first exchnage-traded product (ETP) in Europe. The new offering, called Valour Floki SEK ETP, launched on Oct. 3 on Sweden's Spotlight Stock Market, making Floki the first BNB Chain ecosystem token to secure an ETP besides BNB itself. Developed by Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, the product is designed for both retail and institutional investors who want exposure to the FLOKI token without holding crypto directly. Floki, which exists on both the Ethereum and BNB chains, has an ecosystem that includes a play-to-earn non-fungible token (NFT) game, a DeFi asset locker, an NFT marketplace, and a crypto education platform. The launch coincides with renewed momentum in BNB Chain projects. BNB itself surged past $1,150 this week to a new all-time high, before seeing a correction to just below that level. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/04/floki-soars-23-as-valour-launches-europe-s-1st-floki-etp

Floki Soars 23% as Valour Launches Europe’s First FLOKI ETP

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 22:27
FLOKI$0.0₃1048, a cryptocurrency project that started as a memecoin and has since evolved with its own ecosystem, has seen its price jump nearly 23% in the last 24 hours after the launch of its first exchnage-traded product (ETP) in Europe.

The new offering, called Valour Floki SEK ETP, launched on Oct. 3 on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market, making Floki the first BNB Chain ecosystem token to secure an ETP besides BNB itself.

Developed by Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, the product is designed for both retail and institutional investors who want exposure to the FLOKI token without holding crypto directly.

Floki, which exists on both the Ethereum and BNB chains, has an ecosystem that includes a play-to-earn non-fungible token (NFT) game, a DeFi asset locker, an NFT marketplace, and a crypto education platform.

The launch coincides with renewed momentum in BNB Chain projects. BNB itself surged past $1,150 this week to a new all-time high, before seeing a correction to just below that level.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/04/floki-soars-23-as-valour-launches-europe-s-1st-floki-etp

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 20:00
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
