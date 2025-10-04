แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
TLDR The first FLOKI ETP has launched in Europe, marking a major milestone for the meme coin sector. The FLOKI ETP is now available on Sweden's Spotlight Stock Market, making it accessible to European investors. FLOKI becomes the second BNB Chain project, after BNB, to list an ETP on a European regulated exchange. Valour expanded [...] The post FLOKI ETP Debuts in Europe, Boosting Meme Coin Legitimacy appeared first on Blockonomi.

FLOKI ETP Debuts in Europe, Boosting Meme Coin Legitimacy

2025/10/04 03:41
TLDR

  • The first FLOKI ETP has launched in Europe, marking a major milestone for the meme coin sector.
  • The FLOKI ETP is now available on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market, making it accessible to European investors.
  • FLOKI becomes the second BNB Chain project, after BNB, to list an ETP on a European regulated exchange.
  • Valour expanded its crypto ETP lineup to 99 products, including the new FLOKI ETP, traded across major European exchanges.
  • The Floki DAO allocated over 16 billion tokens to ensure liquidity and on-chain transparency for the ETP.

Valour, the digital asset arm of DeFi Technologies, launched the first exchange-traded product (ETP) based on the FLOKI token in Europe. The product debuted on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market in late September 2025. This move marks a significant milestone, as FLOKI becomes the second BNB Chain project, after BNB itself, to list an ETP on a European regulated exchange.

FLOKI ETP Marks a New Era for Meme Coins

The introduction of the FLOKI ETP signals a turning point for the meme coin sector. It offers investors exposure to the FLOKI token through established brokerage channels, bypassing the need for direct token custody. This development underscores the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency in mainstream financial markets. FLOKI’s ETP represents growing institutional interest in meme coins like Dogecoin, which has previously made similar strides.

Valour’s latest offering expands its lineup to 99 crypto ETPs, which are now traded across major European exchanges. The FLOKI ETP is a product for tokens such as IOTA, Optimism, and The Graph. This growth reflects Valour’s strategy to bring cryptocurrencies closer to institutional and retail investors in regulated markets.

According to a spokesperson from Valour,

The ETP gives investors an easier and safer way to participate in the cryptocurrency market. It allows them to invest in FLOKI without directly handling the token.

FLOKI’s Community Supports the ETP Launch

The launch of the FLOKI ETP is supported by the Floki DAO’s decision to allocate over 16 billion tokens to ensure liquidity. This allocation, sourced from Floki’s treasury, provides backing for the ETP and ensures on-chain transparency. The FLOKI community has played a crucial role in making this ETP a reality, laying a solid foundation for the product’s success.

FLOKI’s transition from a meme coin to a regulated ETP reflects the project’s growing maturity. It demonstrates the increased legitimacy and broader appeal of tokens within the BNB Chain ecosystem. This milestone also mirrors past developments seen in the rise of other meme tokens, like Dogecoin, which have gained broader institutional support in recent years.

FLOKI’s ETP sets a precedent for other BNB Chain projects and meme coins to explore similar opportunities in regulated financial markets. This marks a shift towards greater institutional adoption for cryptocurrencies, particularly meme tokens with active and engaged communities.

The post FLOKI ETP Debuts in Europe, Boosting Meme Coin Legitimacy appeared first on Blockonomi.

