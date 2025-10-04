FLOKI Debuts Europe’s First BNB Meme Coin ETP for Crypto Access

FLOKI debuts Europe’s first regulated BNB Chain meme coin ETP on Spotlight.

MiCAR compliance boosts FLOKI’s institutional adoption across the European region.

Valhalla PvP game launches a $150K tournament, driving FLOKI ecosystem use.

FLOKI has launched the first regulated exchange-traded product for a BNB Chain meme coin in Europe. The Valour Floki SEK ETP went live on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market on October 2, 2025, issued by Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies.

The product provides both institutional and retail investors with regulated exposure to FLOKI without the need for direct token custody or wallet management. This makes FLOKI only the second meme coin after Dogecoin to achieve institutional-grade product access through a European ETP.

The Valour Floki SEK trades in Swedish Krona (SEK) with a 1.9% annual management fee. The product opened at 16.17 SEK and maintains full MiCAR compliance following approval from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

MiCAR Compliance Establishes Regulatory Foundation

FLOKI achieved a regulatory milestone in July 2025 by becoming the first cryptocurrency to register a MiCAR-compliant white paper with ESMA. This compliance framework provides legal admission to all regulated EU trading platforms and enhances institutional credibility.

The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation compliance positions FLOKI for broader institutional adoption across European markets. The ETP is the first of multiple regulated products expected to drive FLOKI adoption among institutional and retail participants.

Valhalla Tournament Offers $150,000 Prize Pool

FLOKI’s play-to-earn game, Valhalla, is hosting its first official tournament with $150,000 in prizes. The competition began with qualifiers on September 30, 2025, leading to a main event scheduled for October 4-5.

The tournament features a 64-player single-elimination bracket across six rounds. The champion receives $50,000, with the runner-up earning $20,000 and third and fourth place finishers collecting $10,000 each.

The top 64 players will share the remaining prize pool, while 500 non-qualifiers receive $10 in FLOKI tokens as participation rewards. The tournament showcases Valhalla’s tactical PvP gameplay featuring upgradeable NFT creatures called Veras on hexagonal battlefields.

Related: Solana Meme Coin $Avishkar Collapses After $50K Rug Pull Allegations