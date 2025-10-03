แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
TLDR Fitell invested $1.5 million in 216.8 million PUMP tokens to strengthen its Solana strategy. The purchase was executed swiftly just one month after securing a $100 million Solana financing facility. PUMP tokens are central to the Pump.fun platform, a major player in Solana’s memecoin ecosystem. Fitell aims to become one of the largest publicly [...] The post Fitell Invests $1.5M in 216M PUMP Tokens to Strengthen Solana Stake appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Fitell invested $1.5 million in 216.8 million PUMP tokens to strengthen its Solana strategy. The purchase was executed swiftly just one month after securing a $100 million Solana financing facility. PUMP tokens are central to the Pump.fun platform, a major player in Solana’s memecoin ecosystem. Fitell aims to become one of the largest publicly [...] The post Fitell Invests $1.5M in 216M PUMP Tokens to Strengthen Solana Stake appeared first on Blockonomi.

Fitell Invests $1.5M in 216M PUMP Tokens to Strengthen Solana Stake

โดย: Blockonomi
2025/10/03 04:59
1
1$0.0191-16.63%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003968-9.69%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002078-8.25%
Major
MAJOR$0.10091-2.13%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0003681-10.30%

TLDR

  • Fitell invested $1.5 million in 216.8 million PUMP tokens to strengthen its Solana strategy.
  • The purchase was executed swiftly just one month after securing a $100 million Solana financing facility.
  • PUMP tokens are central to the Pump.fun platform, a major player in Solana’s memecoin ecosystem.
  • Fitell aims to become one of the largest publicly listed holders of Solana in the region.
  • The company plans to deploy its Solana assets in DeFi and yield generation activities.

Fitell Corporation, an Australian company, has purchased 216.8 million PUMP tokens for $1.5 million. This move comes one month after securing a $100 million facility aimed at accumulating Solana assets. The purchase signals Fitell’s commitment to its pivot into the cryptocurrency space.

Fitell’s Swift Purchase of PUMP Tokens

Fitell executed the acquisition of 216.8 million PUMP tokens on October 1, 2025. CEO Sam Lu described the transaction as a “swift transition from decision to execution.” The purchase aligns with Fitell’s strategy to deepen its involvement in Solana’s growth and expand its digital asset treasury.

The PUMP token serves as the key asset for Pump.fun, a platform for creating memecoins on Solana. The token’s price has surged by over 92% in the past 30 days, trading at $0.007. This recent growth highlights the increasing demand for memecoins within the Solana ecosystem.

Fitell’s entry into Solana began in late September, when it announced a $100 million financing facility. This facility was established to support the company’s new digital asset treasury, which is heavily focused on the Solana blockchain. Fitell aims to become one of the largest publicly listed holders of Solana in the region.

Fitell’s shift toward Solana is a significant departure from its previous focus on gym equipment sales. The company has expanded its portfolio to include a range of digital assets, including PUMP tokens. This move reflects Fitell’s desire to diversify its holdings and capture long-term growth opportunities in the crypto space.

A New Focus on DeFi and Yield Generation

Fitell’s roadmap includes plans to deploy its Solana assets in decentralized finance (DeFi) and yield generation. The company intends to leverage Solana’s blockchain to engage in advanced financial activities such as options and liquidity provisioning. These strategies aim to provide “outsized yields” and “alpha generation” for the company and its stakeholders.

In addition, Fitell plans to rebrand as “Solana Australia Corporation” to reflect its new focus. This name change will help position the company as a dedicated vehicle for Solana exposure in public markets. Fitell is also exploring a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), reinforcing its commitment to the Solana network.

The post Fitell Invests $1.5M in 216M PUMP Tokens to Strengthen Solana Stake appeared first on Blockonomi.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

The Ozak AI presale has officially entered Phase 6, pushing the token price to $0.012. The project has already provided over 1,100 percent returns to the first-round investors who have invested in it since its initial days. Over 902 million tokens have been sold, and over $3.2 million has been raised. The next phase will […] The post Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.01901-17.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006518-5.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 20:00
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06009-5.51%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001391--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.90%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

Major U.S.banks cut the prime rate from 7.50% to 7.25% after the Fed's 25bps rate cut. The Fed moved due to rising jobless claims and weak hiring.
Union
U$0.006179-1.81%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0009307-3.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.10043-2.76%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 16:25

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,186.77
$101,186.77$101,186.77

-1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,397.32
$3,397.32$3,397.32

-0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.95
$151.95$151.95

-2.41%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3303
$2.3303$2.3303

-1.59%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11288
$0.11288$0.11288

+5.48%