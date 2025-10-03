Fitell Corporation, a US-listed company, purchased 216.8 million PUMP tokens for $1.5 million.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fitell Corporation announced that it spent US$1.5 million to complete the purchase of 216.8 million PUMP tokens and included the relevant tokens in its digital asset treasury. It is reported that this transaction is also the company's first purchase of PUMP tokens to support its continued strategic expansion in the Solana ecosystem.
Wormhole's native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market's bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol's governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks."The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years," the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.