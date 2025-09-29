Fitell announces the addition of PUMP to its treasury, expanding its Solana asset strategy

PANews reported on September 29th that Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) plans to incorporate the Solana ecosystem's PUMP token into its treasury, citing its alignment with Solana's already implemented digital asset treasury strategy. Fitell noted that PUMP is backed by Pump.fun's token issuance and the repurchase and destruction of on-chain transaction fees, with a fixed supply and continuous destruction to generate deflationary pressure. The company is also evaluating the use of Solana for loyalty and user engagement initiatives within its business, and is considering the inclusion of USDC and Worldcoin to support these initiatives.
Wormhole's native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market's bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol's governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks."The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years," the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.