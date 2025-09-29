Fitell announces the addition of PUMP to its treasury, expanding its Solana asset strategy

PANews reported on September 29th that Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) plans to incorporate the Solana ecosystem's PUMP token into its treasury, citing its alignment with Solana's already implemented digital asset treasury strategy. Fitell noted that PUMP is backed by Pump.fun's token issuance and the repurchase and destruction of on-chain transaction fees, with a fixed supply and continuous destruction to generate deflationary pressure. The company is also evaluating the use of Solana for loyalty and user engagement initiatives within its business, and is considering the inclusion of USDC and Worldcoin to support these initiatives. PANews reported on September 29th that Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) plans to incorporate the Solana ecosystem's PUMP token into its treasury, citing its alignment with Solana's already implemented digital asset treasury strategy. Fitell noted that PUMP is backed by Pump.fun's token issuance and the repurchase and destruction of on-chain transaction fees, with a fixed supply and continuous destruction to generate deflationary pressure. The company is also evaluating the use of Solana for loyalty and user engagement initiatives within its business, and is considering the inclusion of USDC and Worldcoin to support these initiatives.