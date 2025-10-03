แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Fitell is staking a significant portion of its capital on a memecoin platform’s token, allocating $1.5 million for 216.8 million PUMP tokens just one month after securing a $100 million facility dedicated to Solana accumulation. In a press release dated…Fitell is staking a significant portion of its capital on a memecoin platform’s token, allocating $1.5 million for 216.8 million PUMP tokens just one month after securing a $100 million facility dedicated to Solana accumulation. In a press release dated…

Fitell adds 216m PUMP tokens to treasury in accelerated Solana pivot

โดย: Crypto.news
2025/10/03 04:30
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003968-9.55%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0003681-10.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006513-5.33%
1
1$0.01906-16.62%

Fitell is staking a significant portion of its capital on a memecoin platform’s token, allocating $1.5 million for 216.8 million PUMP tokens just one month after securing a $100 million facility dedicated to Solana accumulation.

Summary
  • Fitell added 216.8 million PUMP tokens worth $1.5 million to its treasury.
  • The move follows a $100m facility to expand Solana-based digital assets.
  • It marks the company’s shift from gym equipment retail to crypto-focused strategy.

In a press release dated Oct. 2, the Taren Point, Australia-based Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) confirmed it executed the purchase of 216.8 million PUMP tokens a day earlier. CEO Sam Lu characterized the move as a swift transition “from decision to execution,” framing it as a strategic step to deepen the company’s involvement in the Solana network.

Launched through its ICO in July this year, the PUMP token serves as the core asset for the Pump.fun launchpad, a dominant platform for memecoin creation on the Solana blockchain. The token traded at $0.007 at last check and was up over 92% in the last 30 days, according to crypto.news data.

Fitell’s pivot from fitness to Solana treasury

Fitell’s embrace of Solana began in late September, when the company announced the launch of a digital asset treasury backed by a $100 million financing facility. The initiative made Fitell the first Australian firm to anchor its treasury around Solana, with the goal of becoming one of the region’s largest publicly listed holders of the token.

Until recently, the company’s core business had been selling fitness and gym equipment through its Gym Direct subsidiary, which has served more than 100,000 customers in Australia. The sudden tilt into crypto marks a striking departure from its retail origins.

The company’s roadmap, outlined in a September announcement, reveals ambitions that extend far beyond simple asset accumulation. Fitell has articulated a clear DeFi and yield generation strategy, aiming to deploy its Solana assets across a suite of on-chain “structured products.” This includes advanced financial instruments like options and liquidity provisioning, all designed to generate what the company calls “outsized yields” and “alpha generation.”

To cement this new identity, Fitell has initiated a corporate overhaul. The company is taking steps toward a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and has announced plans to formally rebrand as “Solana Australia Corporation.” This intended name change leaves little doubt about its future strategic focus, positioning itself as a dedicated vehicle for Solana ecosystem exposure for public market investors.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

The Ozak AI presale has officially entered Phase 6, pushing the token price to $0.012. The project has already provided over 1,100 percent returns to the first-round investors who have invested in it since its initial days. Over 902 million tokens have been sold, and over $3.2 million has been raised. The next phase will […] The post Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.01901-17.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006518-5.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 20:00
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06009-5.51%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001391--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.90%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

Major U.S.banks cut the prime rate from 7.50% to 7.25% after the Fed's 25bps rate cut. The Fed moved due to rising jobless claims and weak hiring.
Union
U$0.006179-1.81%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0009307-3.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.10043-2.76%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 16:25

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,155.17
$101,155.17$101,155.17

-1.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,395.96
$3,395.96$3,395.96

-0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.91
$151.91$151.91

-2.44%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3293
$2.3293$2.3293

-1.63%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11261
$0.11261$0.11261

+5.23%