Final Deadline for U.S. SEC on Canary Litecoin ETF is Oct 2; What Happens Under U.S. Government Shutdown?

โดย: CoinPedia
2025/10/03 06:22
Litecoin ETF in the Works SEC’s Shocking Move After Gensler’s Exit!

The post Final Deadline for U.S. SEC on Canary Litecoin ETF is Oct 2; What Happens Under U.S. Government Shutdown? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been forced to extend its decision time on the Canary Litecoin ETF. With the ongoing partial U.S. government shutdown, the SEC is likely not in a position to make its final decision on the Canary Litecoin ETF set on Thursday October 2, 2025.

Furthermore, the SEC recently noted that it is operating with limited staff members under the ongoing government shutdown. As Coinpedia reported, the situation may get worse if the U.S. government continues for a prolonged period, since more workers may be forced to down their tools.

What’s Next on the Canary Litecoin ETF?

According to crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett, the ongoing U.S. government shutdown will impact the Canary Litecoin ETF approval timeline. Furthermore, the U.S. SEC has to sign the withdrawal of Form S-1 for the Canary Litecoin ETF for the generic listing standard to go into effect.

“Since the generic listing standard went into effect and the agency asked issuers and partner exchanges to withdraw their 19b-4s, I’m told the deadlines technically no longer matter,” Terrett noted. 

Nonetheless, ETF analyst James Seyffart, noted that the Canary Litecoin ETF will launch in the near future.

Is LTC Price Ready for Liftoff?

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, the Litecoin price is yet to rally above its 2017 and 2021 peaks. Nevertheless, the mid-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $10 billion and a 24-hour average trading volume of around $1.5 billion, has retested a crucial support level around $106, which forms its basis for a rally towards its all-time high in the coming months.

