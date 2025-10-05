แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
FBI Director Kash Patel Doesn’t Deny He Fired Agent For Refusing Comey ‘Perp Walk’

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 01:53
Topline

FBI Director Kash Patel warned agents must “follow the chain of command or get relieved” in response to reports the agency fired an agent for refusing to arrest former director James Comey and publicly escort him into its field office in front of news cameras, what’s known as a “perp walk.”

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” in Rayburn building on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Key Facts

Patel didn’t deny reports an agent was terminated, but attacked MSNBC over its reporting on the alleged incident as “an a— clown factory of disinformation” in a post on X Saturday, responding to a tweet by MSNBC legal analyst Barb McQuade saying DOJ policy prohibits perp walks.

Whereas some local law enforcement, such as in New York City, sometimes notify the media in advance of when a high-profile defendant will be taken into custody to allow them to stage photographs, DOJ policy states that the agency “should not encourage or assist news media in photographing or televising a person held in custody.”

Multiple outlets reported Friday the FBI relieved an agent of duty for refusing to arrange a perp walk for Comey.

The agent believed it would be inappropriate for a white-collar defendant, CBS reported, citing an anonymous source who said the agent was suspended for insubordination.

Comey, who was charged last month with making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation, was issued a summons to appear in court in the case, rather than an arrest warrant.

What To Watch For

Comey, who has denied wrongdoing in the case, is set to appear in court Thursday in northern Virginia for his arraignment. According to CBS, the agency is still working on a possible plan to arrest Comey before his court appearance.

Key Background

Comey was indicted Sept. 25 over his testimony to Congress in 2020 about the agency’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Justice Department alleged he lied to Congress when he said he had not authorized anyone to leak FBI information to the media. Trump, who has openly urged the Justice Department to target his adversaries, praised the indictment, writing “JUSTICE IN AMERICA!” on Truth Social after Comey was charged and calling him a “dirty cop” in a series of other posts.

Further Reading

Here’s What James Comey Said That Got Him Indicted—And The Evidence That Hurts Trump’s Case (Forbes)

Ex-FBI Director James Comey Indicted Amid Push To Prosecute Trump Opponents (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/10/04/fbi-director-kash-patel-doesnt-deny-he-fired-agent-for-refusing-comey-perp-walk-in-expletive-laden-post/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

