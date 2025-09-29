แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
TLDR FalconX launches 24/7 crypto options platform with BTC, ETH, SOL & HYPE. Institutional crypto trading goes 24/7 with FalconX Electronic Options. FalconX debuts round-the-clock BTC, ETH, SOL & HYPE institutional options New FalconX platform delivers 24/7 crypto options for global institutions. BTC, ETH, SOL & HYPE options now live 24/7 via FalconX institutional desk. [...] The post FalconX Electronic Options Set New Standard for Institutional Crypto Derivatives appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR FalconX launches 24/7 crypto options platform with BTC, ETH, SOL & HYPE. Institutional crypto trading goes 24/7 with FalconX Electronic Options. FalconX debuts round-the-clock BTC, ETH, SOL & HYPE institutional options New FalconX platform delivers 24/7 crypto options for global institutions. BTC, ETH, SOL & HYPE options now live 24/7 via FalconX institutional desk. [...] The post FalconX Electronic Options Set New Standard for Institutional Crypto Derivatives appeared first on CoinCentral.

FalconX Electronic Options Set New Standard for Institutional Crypto Derivatives

โดย: Coincentral
2025/09/29 22:07
Bitcoin
BTC$101,153.18-2.10%
Ethereum
ETH$3,395.19-2.05%
Solana
SOL$151.73-4.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.33-3.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232-0.42%

TLDR

  • FalconX launches 24/7 crypto options platform with BTC, ETH, SOL & HYPE.
  • Institutional crypto trading goes 24/7 with FalconX Electronic Options.
  • FalconX debuts round-the-clock BTC, ETH, SOL & HYPE institutional options
  • New FalconX platform delivers 24/7 crypto options for global institutions.
  • BTC, ETH, SOL & HYPE options now live 24/7 via FalconX institutional desk.

FalconX Electronic Options has officially launched as a 24/7 crypto options trading platform built for institutional use. The platform delivers electronic execution efficiency alongside the flexibility of over-the-counter trading features. This move addresses longstanding issues around fragmented liquidity and access limitations across institutional crypto derivatives.

BTC Options Integration Enables Round-the-Clock Execution

FalconX Electronic Options now offers continuous trading for Bitcoin (BTC) options, enabling institutions to manage exposure at any time. The BTC integration includes a matrix-style builder for multi-leg strategies and supports Request for Quote (RFQ) protocols. Institutions benefit from improved pricing through proprietary liquidity and real-time market access.

With BTC’s volatility and strategic relevance, the 24/7 access fills a gap in institutional risk management. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing trading infrastructure and API systems for efficiency. Its architecture reflects FalconX’s aim to support high-volume BTC derivatives flow across all hours.

FalconX Electronic Options ensures execution through its institutional desk, which already ranks among the largest globally. That enhances confidence for institutions seeking reliability and liquidity depth in BTC derivatives. The streamlined interface also supports both manual and automated strategy deployment.

ETH Options Gain Institutional Utility and Scalability

Ethereum (ETH) options on FalconX Electronic Options extend tailored strategies across smart contract and DeFi-linked risk exposure. The offering caters to firms leveraging volatility, arbitrage, or structured ETH products without exchange restrictions. Round-the-clock execution ensures market makers and funds can adapt strategies at any hour.

The ETH options integrate FalconX’s liquidity network for deep, executable pricing regardless of market conditions. Its RFQ model reflects advances from traditional FX and credit markets applied to crypto. That positions the platform as a scalable solution for institutional ETH options trading.

FalconX Electronic Options connects with fintech platforms and hedge funds seeking systematic access to ETH derivatives. The platform’s modern execution model meets institutional compliance and trading standards. This enhances trust among large market participants transacting ETH options programmatically.

SOL and HYPE Derivatives Expand Altcoin Coverage

FalconX Electronic Options includes Solana (SOL) and HYPE, adding diversity beyond BTC and ETH to meet the growing demand for altcoins. The inclusion of these tokens allows firms to create structured products or volatility plays across emerging Layer 1 ecosystems. Both assets can be traded using the same RFQ-based framework.

Institutions can leverage principal liquidity across SOL and HYPE for improved pricing and efficient hedging. The platform’s builder enables custom multi-leg strategies involving both assets, simplifying altcoin risk management. This broadens institutional access beyond typical centralized exchanges.

The SOL and HYPE listings reflect FalconX’s intent to expand altcoin derivatives coverage rapidly. These tokens unlock new arbitrage, yield, and ETF-related opportunities across the cryptocurrency space. FalconX Electronic Options will continue adding assets based on institutional demand and liquidity profiles.

The post FalconX Electronic Options Set New Standard for Institutional Crypto Derivatives appeared first on CoinCentral.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
NEAR
NEAR$2.489-5.50%
1
1$0.01893-20.19%
Solana
SOL$151.87-3.96%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:49
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.05998-5.28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138936-0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.59%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
COM
COM$0.005872-0.50%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,198.29
$101,198.29$101,198.29

-1.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,397.32
$3,397.32$3,397.32

-0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.73
$151.73$151.73

-2.55%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3287
$2.3287$2.3287

-1.66%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11264
$0.11264$0.11264

+5.26%