แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Face Foundrié Is Charting A Growth Trajectory And Marching Across The U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Face Foundrié’s growth is based on a franchise model. Courtesy of Face Foundrié Michele Henry is obsessed with her business. The founder and CEO of Face Foundrié, has built a $40 million empire consisting of 65 locations across the U.S., all using a franchise model. The facial bars provide all types of services, from facials to caring for lashes and brows. There are three streams of revenue across services, memberships and curated products. By the end of next year, Henry plans to have 107 units up and running. A serial entrepreneur – her first business, a boutique called Primp where everything was priced under $100 – Henry searched for a solution to support her changing skin, which was impacted by the shift in hormones, age, pregnancies and the toll that life had wrought after the birth of her third child. When she couldn’t find anything that lived up to her standards, the idea of Face Foundrié was born. “We launched with three corporate stores in January of 2021 and launched our franchising program simultaneously,” said Henry. “Within 30 days of launching, we sold out the state of Minnesota. It was all very organic. It was all clients who had come in and understood our mission and understood our concept. They signed on because they got it and aligned with it.” Face Foundrié has a singular priority and Henry is steadfast in her commitment to it. “We’re very facial focused,” she said, noting that facials are priced from $75 to $89, depending on location due to the cost structures and operational expenses in different states. “We’re face-forward. We only focus on your face and that focus and decision of not straying guides us. We don’t want to get into foot massages and body waxing. We are truly just focusing on your… The post Face Foundrié Is Charting A Growth Trajectory And Marching Across The U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Face Foundrié’s growth is based on a franchise model. Courtesy of Face Foundrié Michele Henry is obsessed with her business. The founder and CEO of Face Foundrié, has built a $40 million empire consisting of 65 locations across the U.S., all using a franchise model. The facial bars provide all types of services, from facials to caring for lashes and brows. There are three streams of revenue across services, memberships and curated products. By the end of next year, Henry plans to have 107 units up and running. A serial entrepreneur – her first business, a boutique called Primp where everything was priced under $100 – Henry searched for a solution to support her changing skin, which was impacted by the shift in hormones, age, pregnancies and the toll that life had wrought after the birth of her third child. When she couldn’t find anything that lived up to her standards, the idea of Face Foundrié was born. “We launched with three corporate stores in January of 2021 and launched our franchising program simultaneously,” said Henry. “Within 30 days of launching, we sold out the state of Minnesota. It was all very organic. It was all clients who had come in and understood our mission and understood our concept. They signed on because they got it and aligned with it.” Face Foundrié has a singular priority and Henry is steadfast in her commitment to it. “We’re very facial focused,” she said, noting that facials are priced from $75 to $89, depending on location due to the cost structures and operational expenses in different states. “We’re face-forward. We only focus on your face and that focus and decision of not straying guides us. We don’t want to get into foot massages and body waxing. We are truly just focusing on your…

Face Foundrié Is Charting A Growth Trajectory And Marching Across The U.S.

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 21:58
Union
U$0.006181-1.79%
COM
COM$0.005878-0.11%
Cyberlife
LIFE$0.00002836+9.83%
Threshold
T$0.01212-3.96%
MISSION
MISSION$0.000003627-1.60%

Face Foundrié’s growth is based on a franchise model.

Courtesy of Face Foundrié

Michele Henry is obsessed with her business. The founder and CEO of Face Foundrié, has built a $40 million empire consisting of 65 locations across the U.S., all using a franchise model. The facial bars provide all types of services, from facials to caring for lashes and brows. There are three streams of revenue across services, memberships and curated products. By the end of next year, Henry plans to have 107 units up and running.

A serial entrepreneur – her first business, a boutique called Primp where everything was priced under $100 – Henry searched for a solution to support her changing skin, which was impacted by the shift in hormones, age, pregnancies and the toll that life had wrought after the birth of her third child. When she couldn’t find anything that lived up to her standards, the idea of Face Foundrié was born.

“We launched with three corporate stores in January of 2021 and launched our franchising program simultaneously,” said Henry. “Within 30 days of launching, we sold out the state of Minnesota. It was all very organic. It was all clients who had come in and understood our mission and understood our concept. They signed on because they got it and aligned with it.”

Face Foundrié has a singular priority and Henry is steadfast in her commitment to it. “We’re very facial focused,” she said, noting that facials are priced from $75 to $89, depending on location due to the cost structures and operational expenses in different states. “We’re face-forward. We only focus on your face and that focus and decision of not straying guides us. We don’t want to get into foot massages and body waxing. We are truly just focusing on your face.”

Face Foundrié has found success in shopping malls and street locations.

Courtesy of Face Foundrié

With a membership model that creates recurring business for franchisees, clients get consistency and the ability to customize their skin treatments. “Our membership base is pretty substantial,” Henry said. “Each day we sign on more and more members. With our membership model, you can pick any of our facials depending on how you’re feeling or what you’re trying to achieve and you get a complementary enhancement with that facial.”

Henry’s first franchisee, Nicole Delahanty, said, “I fell in love with the concept and with the delivery of the results as a busy working professional and mom who travels all the time. I launched the first franchised store in Bucktown, Chicago in 2021. Since then, I’ve launched four more stores in Chicago and one in Minnesota with a goal of building up to 15.”

Delahanty’s units do about 4,000 facials a month, she said, half of which are for members.

“Michele is an inspirational leader,” Delahanty said. “Her background in retailing, merchandising, design and real estate gave me a sounding board across all those things. Having it reside in one person allowed me to be nimble and go deep fast, which is important in a business like this. It’s hard to do that when you’re trying to gather information and inspiration from a big team. Having somebody like Michele who’s been there, done it and gotten her hands dirty, and can advise you on all those things quickly and nimbly, set me up for success personally.”

Henry has criss-crossed the country with her franchisees. “What’s unique about our concept is that we don’t just go into major markets,” she said. “Some of our most successful franchisees are actually in secondary markets that you wouldn’t necessarily think of immediately, but it’s been very exciting to see their trajectory going in as a new brand in a new market and being able to sustain it.”

Like some of the best concepts, Face Foundrié was born of a personal need. “I couldn’t get a handle on my skin and it was getting so bad that it was affecting my confidence,” Henry said of the catalyst that brought the company to life. “Every time I looked into a med spa, they had the super constrained hours of nine to five, Monday through Friday, and the price point for the services I wanted was high.

“It was not sustainable and just didn’t seem approachable for anyone,” she continued. “That’s really where this idea sat with me. It didn’t seem like there was a membership model out there in the price point that I was trying to achieve. The more I looked into it and the more I ran numbers and connected with vendors and put a business plan together, that’s when I said there’s something here and this could actually work and take off.”

And take off it has. With a set of protocols that doesn’t vary from store to store, you can get a facial at a Face Foundrié in Sarasota, Florida or Sioux Falls, South Dakota and it will be the same, similar to the consistency of a Starbucks cup of coffee. Of course, every facial can be customized. “Let’s say it’s the middle of summer and you’re in Phoenix and you want the cryo facial because you can’t stop sweating and breaking out. Great, cryo with a red light LED enhancement or a scalp massage,” said Henry, noting that other enhancements include dermaplaning and chemical peels. “A lot of the little touches are just things that I’ve experienced over the years that I’m hyper-critical about with other concepts.”

A line of products was introduced in 2020 during Covid-19, which was a catalyst for the proprietary treatment collection. Face Foundrié uses its own brand augmented by a curated selection of outside brands in its facials. “We were importing things pretty heavily and there were some pretty bad backlogs with the ports opening and closing,” Henry said. “We work with a chemist who understands aesthetics and work with a manufacturing facility that’s close enough to drive to so we can watch them package it. We’re very mindful of the sustainability side, so our manufacturing facility is a certified B Corporation. It’s wind-powered. It’s small enough where they can handle big orders but they aren’t too big where they won’t pick up the phone. It’s a win-win for us.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/sharonedelson/2025/09/29/face-foundri-is-charting-a-growth-trajectory-and-marching-across-the-us/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
NEAR
NEAR$2.489-5.50%
1
1$0.01893-20.19%
Solana
SOL$151.87-3.96%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:49
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.05998-5.28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138936-0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.59%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
COM
COM$0.005872-0.50%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,153.18
$101,153.18$101,153.18

-1.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,395.19
$3,395.19$3,395.19

-0.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.73
$151.73$151.73

-2.55%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3277
$2.3277$2.3277

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11263
$0.11263$0.11263

+5.25%