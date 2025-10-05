แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Experts Believe Remittix (RTX) Could Deliver Biggest Q4 Gains amid Ethereum Price Outlook

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 22:47
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

The crypto market welcomes Q4 2025 with high tension and even higher goals. Ethereum price prediction reflects market pressure after it fell below $4,000.

Amid the tension, one PayFi sensation, Remittix (RTX),  is snatching the limelight. Real-world payments drive its momentum, in addition to its necessary use cases, which CertiK verifies. It has already raised over $27 million. RTX is set to be the PayFi token with the sharpest upside this final quarter.

Ethereum Price for Q4 2025

Ethereum is a market leader in the smart contract and DeFi development space, giving it strong long-term credibility. Staking demand, imminent upgrades, and institutional demand support the possibility of a comeback; however, short-term risks are evident.

After falling below $4,000, Ethereum price prediction models suggest that the altcoin could decline further without regaining momentum.

Still, bulls remain confident. Tom Lee provides an Ethereum price prediction, suggesting that ETH could reach between $12,000 and $15,000 if momentum shifts, although most analysts expect a more modest Q4 recovery in the range of $5,000.

Experts Believe Remittix (RTX) Could Deliver Biggest Q4 Gains

While the Ethereum price leaves much to be desired, Remittix presents asymmetric upside. With a value of only $0.1130, RTX is priced for an early-stage ascent. Over 674 million RTX tokens have been sold, with the project already hitting $27 million.

Once this phase ends, the price moves to $0.1166, signaling next-level momentum.

Key factors driving RTX’s momentum are:

  • Verification and ranking #1 on CertiK for pre-launch tokens
  • Beta wallet live with active testers from the community
  • Seamless crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries, solving a $19T payments challenge
  • Ongoing $250,000 giveaway and 15% referral rewards
  • Two top-tier CEX listings already secured

This blend of utility, trust, and adoption-first strategy positions Remittix as a sharper growth play than ETH in Q4.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/experts-believe-remittix-rtx-could-deliver-biggest-q4-gains-amid-ethereum-price-outlook/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

