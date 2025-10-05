แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Expert Predicts Flurry of Filings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nate Geraci, president of Novadius Wealth Management, has predicted that several crypto ETF filings could hit the SEC’s desk in the coming months. This came as REX-Osprey continued its hot streak, with a filing for 21 crypto-related funds. Expert Predicts A Flurry Of Crypto ETF Filings With The SEC In an X post, Geraci declared that any crypto ETF market participants can possibly imagine will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the next several months. “You all have no idea [of] what’s coming,” he added. This came as he highlighted how asset managers had filed over 30 crypto-related ETFs with the SEC yesterday, a development which he claimed is just the beginning. As CoinGape reported, REX-Osprey accounted for most of these filings, with REX Shares and Osprey Funds collaborating to file for 21 crypto ETFs. This filing included funds that will hold altcoins such as Cardano, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Sui, Hedera, among others. REX-Osprey is also looking to involve staking for the proof-of-stake (PoS) assets, similar to their Ethereum and Solana staking ETFs. The asset managers also filed for these 21 ETFs under the 40 Act, as they look to launch these funds as soon as possible. Meanwhile, thanks to regulatory clarity under the current administration, there has been a flurry of ETF filings. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart once highlighted how there were 92 crypto ETFs awaiting approval from the SEC. The SEC’s approval of the generic listing standards could also contribute to this projected flurry of filings in the coming months. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas had outlined up to 15 coins that have futures on Coinbase, which could qualify them for approval under the new rule. 100 Crypto-Related Funds To Launch In The Next 12 Months Balchunas remarked that there is a good chance the… The post Expert Predicts Flurry of Filings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nate Geraci, president of Novadius Wealth Management, has predicted that several crypto ETF filings could hit the SEC’s desk in the coming months. This came as REX-Osprey continued its hot streak, with a filing for 21 crypto-related funds. Expert Predicts A Flurry Of Crypto ETF Filings With The SEC In an X post, Geraci declared that any crypto ETF market participants can possibly imagine will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the next several months. “You all have no idea [of] what’s coming,” he added. This came as he highlighted how asset managers had filed over 30 crypto-related ETFs with the SEC yesterday, a development which he claimed is just the beginning. As CoinGape reported, REX-Osprey accounted for most of these filings, with REX Shares and Osprey Funds collaborating to file for 21 crypto ETFs. This filing included funds that will hold altcoins such as Cardano, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Sui, Hedera, among others. REX-Osprey is also looking to involve staking for the proof-of-stake (PoS) assets, similar to their Ethereum and Solana staking ETFs. The asset managers also filed for these 21 ETFs under the 40 Act, as they look to launch these funds as soon as possible. Meanwhile, thanks to regulatory clarity under the current administration, there has been a flurry of ETF filings. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart once highlighted how there were 92 crypto ETFs awaiting approval from the SEC. The SEC’s approval of the generic listing standards could also contribute to this projected flurry of filings in the coming months. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas had outlined up to 15 coins that have futures on Coinbase, which could qualify them for approval under the new rule. 100 Crypto-Related Funds To Launch In The Next 12 Months Balchunas remarked that there is a good chance the…

Expert Predicts Flurry of Filings

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 00:06
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.0004474-11.82%
COM
COM$0.005869-0.23%
REVOX
REX$0.0003042+4.67%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006061-5.53%
Union
U$0.006178-1.82%

Nate Geraci, president of Novadius Wealth Management, has predicted that several crypto ETF filings could hit the SEC’s desk in the coming months. This came as REX-Osprey continued its hot streak, with a filing for 21 crypto-related funds.

Expert Predicts A Flurry Of Crypto ETF Filings With The SEC

In an X post, Geraci declared that any crypto ETF market participants can possibly imagine will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the next several months. “You all have no idea [of] what’s coming,” he added.

This came as he highlighted how asset managers had filed over 30 crypto-related ETFs with the SEC yesterday, a development which he claimed is just the beginning. As CoinGape reported, REX-Osprey accounted for most of these filings, with REX Shares and Osprey Funds collaborating to file for 21 crypto ETFs.

This filing included funds that will hold altcoins such as Cardano, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Sui, Hedera, among others. REX-Osprey is also looking to involve staking for the proof-of-stake (PoS) assets, similar to their Ethereum and Solana staking ETFs. The asset managers also filed for these 21 ETFs under the 40 Act, as they look to launch these funds as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, thanks to regulatory clarity under the current administration, there has been a flurry of ETF filings. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart once highlighted how there were 92 crypto ETFs awaiting approval from the SEC.

The SEC’s approval of the generic listing standards could also contribute to this projected flurry of filings in the coming months. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas had outlined up to 15 coins that have futures on Coinbase, which could qualify them for approval under the new rule.

100 Crypto-Related Funds To Launch In The Next 12 Months

Balchunas remarked that there is a good chance the market will see up to 100 crypto ETFs launched in the next 12 months, thanks to the generic listing standards. He noted that the last time they implemented a generic listing standard for ETF, launches tripled in the following months.

Source: Bitwise

The Bloomberg analyst echoed Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan’s prediction of an expansion for crypto funds with the listing standards. Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the crypto ETFs haven’t been limited to just spot filings. Asset managers have also begun to incorporate crypto and stock exposure under a single wrapper.

CoinGape recently reported that Cyber Hornet filed for a fund that offers both exposure to XRP and the S&P 500. The asset manager also filed similar funds for Ethereum and Solana.

Source: https://coingape.com/every-crypto-etf-you-can-imagine-expert-predicts-flurry-of-filings/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
NEAR
NEAR$2.489-5.50%
1
1$0.01893-20.19%
Solana
SOL$151.87-3.96%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:49
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.05998-5.28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138936-0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.59%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
COM
COM$0.005872-0.50%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,161.33
$101,161.33$101,161.33

-1.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,395.20
$3,395.20$3,395.20

-0.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.79
$151.79$151.79

-2.51%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3284
$2.3284$2.3284

-1.67%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11272
$0.11272$0.11272

+5.33%