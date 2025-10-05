The post Exclusive: Can Ethereum Price Hit $5000? Bitwise Strategist Says THIS appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,531, up 1.6% in the last 24 hours, with a daily trading volume of $42.5 billion. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency now holds a market capitalization of $547 billion. In the past 24 hours, ETH moved between a low of $4,444 and a high of $4,616. The token remains about 8% below its all-time high of $4,953, recorded in late August.

The rebound has allowed Ethereum to reclaim the $4,500 support level, a key technical zone watched by experts. If ETH can recover the $4,750 range, the conditions may be in place for a new all-time high.

In an interview with Coinpedia, Juan Leon, Bitwise’s Senior Investment Strategist, opened up about the possibility of ETH hitting a new ATH before 2025 ends.

“If we continue to see strong demand via ETH ETFs and corporations, along with favorable macro conditions, and continued growth in stablecoins and tokenization, I would not be surprised to see ETH surpass its all-time highs by year end,” Leon said.

SEC’s ‘Innovation Exemption’ Could Reshape Crypto Rules

Additionally, Leon described the SEC’s planned “innovation exemption” as a major step for the crypto industry. He said it could give companies a clearer path to launch new products without constant fear of legal action.

The proposal is expected to make product approvals faster and more predictable, especially for crypto-based exchange-traded products (ETPs). This would lower barriers for new launches and make the U.S. more competitive.

Leon added that the exemption could encourage developers to build inside the U.S. instead of moving overseas. For investors, it would show that the regulatory environment is maturing, helping reduce risk and attract more institutions.