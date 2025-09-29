Europe’s Capital B Buys 12 More BTC, Total Holdings Hit 2,812 Bitcoin Worth $314M

แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Capital B has acquired 12 additional Bitcoin (BTC) for €1.2 million, bringing the European company’s total holdings to 2,812 BTC worth over $314 million as of September 29. The Euronext Growth Paris-listed firm achieved the purchase through a capital increase with strategic partner TOBAM, maintaining an average acquisition cost of €93,216 ($108,800) per Bitcoin. Europe’s Largest Bitcoin Treasury Posts 1,656% Annual Yield The transaction marks the latest expansion in the company’s aggressive accumulation strategy, which has generated a 1,656.1% year-to-date BTC yield and made Capital B Europe the largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company. The French firm has grown from holding just 15 Bitcoin in November 2024 to accumulating 2,812 BTC over the course of ten months, an 18,647% increase in holdings. Capital B now ranks 28th globally among public companies holding Bitcoin, trailing Asian competitor Metaplanet’s 25,555 BTC, and Sequans Communications’ 3,205 BTC. The company’s strategy followed the approach pioneered by U.S.-based Strategy, which holds 640,031 Bitcoin after acquiring 196 BTC for approximately $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin today. Bitcoin treasuries’ rapid growth has attracted significant institutional backing, with the Los Angeles-based Capital Group, a $2.6 trillion asset manager, recently taking an 11.45% stake in Metaplanet, valued at nearly $500 million. TOBAM, a French asset management firm, has emerged as Capital B’s primary strategic partner, participating in multiple capital raises throughout 2025 and now holding 5.70% of the company’s outstanding shares. ATM Program Drives Zero-Fee Capital Formation Capital B completed its latest acquisition through an “ATM-type” capital increase program with TOBAM, issuing 706,000 new ordinary shares at €1.70 ($1.99) per share. The program represents France’s first at-the-market offering structure, allowing daily subscription requests with dynamic pricing that protects shareholder value.Source: Capital B TOBAM’s five funds collectively subscribed to the entire offering, with the Bitcoin Enhanced Fund acquiring 305,000 shares for €521,197 ($608,423) and four additional funds taking smaller positions. The ATM mechanism has proven highly efficient, generating €19.7 million ($22.99M) in capital without intermediary fees since launch. The structure sets subscription prices at the highest of three benchmarks. The previous day’s closing price, the previous day’s volume-weighted average price, or the 20-day average VWAP, discounted by 15%. This approach has allowed Capital B to raise capital more accretively than traditional equity offerings while maintaining alignment with long-term investors. Capital B has now raised over €270 million ($315M) through various financing instruments in 2025, including €150 million ($175M) in convertible bonds and €125 million ($145.9M) in equity placements. The company maintains €10 billion ($11.67B) in authorized capital raising capacity, with €300 million ($350M) specifically allocated for TOBAM-led ATM transactions. Notably, Capital B’s convertible bond program offers investors zero-coupon, five-year instruments with conversion prices at 30% premiums to current share prices. The structure allows bondholders to convert into equity when the company outperforms conversion thresholds, while maintaining Bitcoin-denominated debt that eliminates credit risk. The company has issued convertible bonds worth €13 million ($15.2M) to TOBAM and €6.5 million ($7.6M) through its Luxembourg subsidiary, with proceeds designated 95% for Bitcoin purchases.Source: Capital B European Bitcoin Treasury Market Gains Momentum The latest purchase follows Capital B’s acquisition of 551 Bitcoin on September 22 and 48 Bitcoin on September 15. The company has been acquiring an average of 8.7 Bitcoin daily since adopting its treasury strategy, with the rate increasing twelve-fold year-to-date. Capital B’s total holdings now represent approximately 0.013% of Bitcoin’s total supply of 21 million, with management targeting 1% ownership by 2033. Beyond Capital B, the European Bitcoin treasury sector is expanding as companies seek to replicate the success of U.S. and Asian pioneers. UK-listed B HODL recently purchased 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million immediately after its September debut on London’s Aquis Stock Exchange, raising £15.3 million at listing. Meanwhile, Sora Ventures launched a $200 million Bitcoin treasury fund at Taipei Blockchain Week, targeting $1 billion in acquisitions within six months to support Asian companies, including Metaplanet, Moon Inc., DV8, and BitPlanet. For Capital B, the company’s financing structures allow it to acquire Bitcoin while minimizing shareholder dilution and maintaining a debt-free balance sheet, with a focus on long-term accumulation over traditional financial returnsCapital B has acquired 12 additional Bitcoin (BTC) for €1.2 million, bringing the European company’s total holdings to 2,812 BTC worth over $314 million as of September 29. The Euronext Growth Paris-listed firm achieved the purchase through a capital increase with strategic partner TOBAM, maintaining an average acquisition cost of €93,216 ($108,800) per Bitcoin. Europe’s Largest Bitcoin Treasury Posts 1,656% Annual Yield The transaction marks the latest expansion in the company’s aggressive accumulation strategy, which has generated a 1,656.1% year-to-date BTC yield and made Capital B Europe the largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company. The French firm has grown from holding just 15 Bitcoin in November 2024 to accumulating 2,812 BTC over the course of ten months, an 18,647% increase in holdings. Capital B now ranks 28th globally among public companies holding Bitcoin, trailing Asian competitor Metaplanet’s 25,555 BTC, and Sequans Communications’ 3,205 BTC. The company’s strategy followed the approach pioneered by U.S.-based Strategy, which holds 640,031 Bitcoin after acquiring 196 BTC for approximately $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin today. Bitcoin treasuries’ rapid growth has attracted significant institutional backing, with the Los Angeles-based Capital Group, a $2.6 trillion asset manager, recently taking an 11.45% stake in Metaplanet, valued at nearly $500 million. TOBAM, a French asset management firm, has emerged as Capital B’s primary strategic partner, participating in multiple capital raises throughout 2025 and now holding 5.70% of the company’s outstanding shares. ATM Program Drives Zero-Fee Capital Formation Capital B completed its latest acquisition through an “ATM-type” capital increase program with TOBAM, issuing 706,000 new ordinary shares at €1.70 ($1.99) per share. The program represents France’s first at-the-market offering structure, allowing daily subscription requests with dynamic pricing that protects shareholder value.Source: Capital B TOBAM’s five funds collectively subscribed to the entire offering, with the Bitcoin Enhanced Fund acquiring 305,000 shares for €521,197 ($608,423) and four additional funds taking smaller positions. The ATM mechanism has proven highly efficient, generating €19.7 million ($22.99M) in capital without intermediary fees since launch. The structure sets subscription prices at the highest of three benchmarks. The previous day’s closing price, the previous day’s volume-weighted average price, or the 20-day average VWAP, discounted by 15%. This approach has allowed Capital B to raise capital more accretively than traditional equity offerings while maintaining alignment with long-term investors. Capital B has now raised over €270 million ($315M) through various financing instruments in 2025, including €150 million ($175M) in convertible bonds and €125 million ($145.9M) in equity placements. The company maintains €10 billion ($11.67B) in authorized capital raising capacity, with €300 million ($350M) specifically allocated for TOBAM-led ATM transactions. Notably, Capital B’s convertible bond program offers investors zero-coupon, five-year instruments with conversion prices at 30% premiums to current share prices. The structure allows bondholders to convert into equity when the company outperforms conversion thresholds, while maintaining Bitcoin-denominated debt that eliminates credit risk. The company has issued convertible bonds worth €13 million ($15.2M) to TOBAM and €6.5 million ($7.6M) through its Luxembourg subsidiary, with proceeds designated 95% for Bitcoin purchases.Source: Capital B European Bitcoin Treasury Market Gains Momentum The latest purchase follows Capital B’s acquisition of 551 Bitcoin on September 22 and 48 Bitcoin on September 15. The company has been acquiring an average of 8.7 Bitcoin daily since adopting its treasury strategy, with the rate increasing twelve-fold year-to-date. Capital B’s total holdings now represent approximately 0.013% of Bitcoin’s total supply of 21 million, with management targeting 1% ownership by 2033. Beyond Capital B, the European Bitcoin treasury sector is expanding as companies seek to replicate the success of U.S. and Asian pioneers. UK-listed B HODL recently purchased 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million immediately after its September debut on London’s Aquis Stock Exchange, raising £15.3 million at listing. Meanwhile, Sora Ventures launched a $200 million Bitcoin treasury fund at Taipei Blockchain Week, targeting $1 billion in acquisitions within six months to support Asian companies, including Metaplanet, Moon Inc., DV8, and BitPlanet. For Capital B, the company’s financing structures allow it to acquire Bitcoin while minimizing shareholder dilution and maintaining a debt-free balance sheet, with a focus on long-term accumulation over traditional financial returns

Europe’s Capital B Buys 12 More BTC, Total Holdings Hit 2,812 Bitcoin Worth $314M

โดย: CryptoNews
2025/09/29 22:25
B
B$0.15224-2.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$101,156.07-2.09%

Capital B has acquired 12 additional Bitcoin (BTC) for €1.2 million, bringing the European company’s total holdings to 2,812 BTC worth over $314 million as of September 29.

The Euronext Growth Paris-listed firm achieved the purchase through a capital increase with strategic partner TOBAM, maintaining an average acquisition cost of €93,216 ($108,800) per Bitcoin.

Europe’s Largest Bitcoin Treasury Posts 1,656% Annual Yield

The transaction marks the latest expansion in the company’s aggressive accumulation strategy, which has generated a 1,656.1% year-to-date BTC yield and made Capital B Europe the largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company.

The French firm has grown from holding just 15 Bitcoin in November 2024 to accumulating 2,812 BTC over the course of ten months, an 18,647% increase in holdings.

Capital B now ranks 28th globally among public companies holding Bitcoin, trailing Asian competitor Metaplanet’s 25,555 BTC, and Sequans Communications’ 3,205 BTC.

The company’s strategy followed the approach pioneered by U.S.-based Strategy, which holds 640,031 Bitcoin after acquiring 196 BTC for approximately $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin today.

Bitcoin treasuries’ rapid growth has attracted significant institutional backing, with the Los Angeles-based Capital Group, a $2.6 trillion asset manager, recently taking an 11.45% stake in Metaplanet, valued at nearly $500 million.

TOBAM, a French asset management firm, has emerged as Capital B’s primary strategic partner, participating in multiple capital raises throughout 2025 and now holding 5.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

ATM Program Drives Zero-Fee Capital Formation

Capital B completed its latest acquisition through an “ATM-type” capital increase program with TOBAM, issuing 706,000 new ordinary shares at €1.70 ($1.99) per share.

The program represents France’s first at-the-market offering structure, allowing daily subscription requests with dynamic pricing that protects shareholder value.

Europe's Capital B Buys 12 More BTC, Total Holdings Hit 2,812 Bitcoin Worth $314MSource: Capital B

TOBAM’s five funds collectively subscribed to the entire offering, with the Bitcoin Enhanced Fund acquiring 305,000 shares for €521,197 ($608,423) and four additional funds taking smaller positions.

The ATM mechanism has proven highly efficient, generating €19.7 million ($22.99M) in capital without intermediary fees since launch.

The structure sets subscription prices at the highest of three benchmarks. The previous day’s closing price, the previous day’s volume-weighted average price, or the 20-day average VWAP, discounted by 15%.

This approach has allowed Capital B to raise capital more accretively than traditional equity offerings while maintaining alignment with long-term investors.

Capital B has now raised over €270 million ($315M) through various financing instruments in 2025, including €150 million ($175M) in convertible bonds and €125 million ($145.9M) in equity placements.

The company maintains €10 billion ($11.67B) in authorized capital raising capacity, with €300 million ($350M) specifically allocated for TOBAM-led ATM transactions.

Notably, Capital B’s convertible bond program offers investors zero-coupon, five-year instruments with conversion prices at 30% premiums to current share prices.

The structure allows bondholders to convert into equity when the company outperforms conversion thresholds, while maintaining Bitcoin-denominated debt that eliminates credit risk.

The company has issued convertible bonds worth €13 million ($15.2M) to TOBAM and €6.5 million ($7.6M) through its Luxembourg subsidiary, with proceeds designated 95% for Bitcoin purchases.

Europe's Capital B Buys 12 More BTC, Total Holdings Hit 2,812 Bitcoin Worth $314MSource: Capital B

European Bitcoin Treasury Market Gains Momentum

The latest purchase follows Capital B’s acquisition of 551 Bitcoin on September 22 and 48 Bitcoin on September 15.

The company has been acquiring an average of 8.7 Bitcoin daily since adopting its treasury strategy, with the rate increasing twelve-fold year-to-date.

Capital B’s total holdings now represent approximately 0.013% of Bitcoin’s total supply of 21 million, with management targeting 1% ownership by 2033.

Beyond Capital B, the European Bitcoin treasury sector is expanding as companies seek to replicate the success of U.S. and Asian pioneers.

UK-listed B HODL recently purchased 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million immediately after its September debut on London’s Aquis Stock Exchange, raising £15.3 million at listing.

Meanwhile, Sora Ventures launched a $200 million Bitcoin treasury fund at Taipei Blockchain Week, targeting $1 billion in acquisitions within six months to support Asian companies, including Metaplanet, Moon Inc., DV8, and BitPlanet.

For Capital B, the company’s financing structures allow it to acquire Bitcoin while minimizing shareholder dilution and maintaining a debt-free balance sheet, with a focus on long-term accumulation over traditional financial returns.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
NEAR
NEAR$2.489-5.50%
1
1$0.01893-20.19%
Solana
SOL$151.87-3.96%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:49
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.05998-5.28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138936-0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.59%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
COM
COM$0.005872-0.50%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,156.07
$101,156.07$101,156.07

-1.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,395.68
$3,395.68$3,395.68

-0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.93
$151.93$151.93

-2.42%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3290
$2.3290$2.3290

-1.65%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11243
$0.11243$0.11243

+5.06%