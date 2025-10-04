แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
European equities wrapped up their strongest week in half a year on Friday, driven by heavy buying in healthcare and mining shares, as investors locked in wagers on another Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. According to data from Reuters, the STOXX 600 closed 0.5% higher, notching a record for the third consecutive session. […]European equities wrapped up their strongest week in half a year on Friday, driven by heavy buying in healthcare and mining shares, as investors locked in wagers on another Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. According to data from Reuters, the STOXX 600 closed 0.5% higher, notching a record for the third consecutive session. […]

European stocks close strongest week in six months, as STOXX 600 closes at record highs

โดย: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 21:42
SIX
SIX$0,01638--%

European equities wrapped up their strongest week in half a year on Friday, driven by heavy buying in healthcare and mining shares, as investors locked in wagers on another Federal Reserve rate cut later this month.

According to data from Reuters, the STOXX 600 closed 0.5% higher, notching a record for the third consecutive session. Across the week, the index gained 2.8%, cementing its place at the top of the global rally while hitting intraday highs along the way.

The biggest surge came from healthcare names. The sector climbed 1.3% on the day, as AstraZeneca jumped 1.6% and Novo Nordisk advanced 2.1%. The momentum followed a U.S. Pfizer pricing deal that gave the industry breathing room from tariff and cost worries

Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management told clients:

That line perfectly captures why healthcare shares outpaced every other sector across Europe this week.

Healthcare and banks push European markets higher

Banks were not left out of the rally. The sector added 1%, with Raiffeisen Bank standing out after surging 7.4%. The rally came as the Financial Times reported the European Union is weighing the removal of sanctions on assets tied to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in an effort to compensate the Austrian lender.

ABN Amro also moved sharply, climbing 2.7% after Goldman Sachs reversed its stance on the Dutch bank, upgrading it to a “buy” rating from “sell.”

Mining companies joined the advance. The Basic Resources index, home to Europe’s leading mining stocks, rose 1.7% as prices for base metals pushed higher.

These gains helped narrow the performance gap between Europe and the United States, with the STOXX 600 now up 12.4% for the year compared with a 14.7% rise in the U.S. S&P 500.

Markets focus on Fed as U.S. shutdown delays jobs data

The picture in Washington added more uncertainty. The U.S. government shutdown delayed the release of a key jobs report that had been expected on Friday. That report is vital for the Federal Reserve, which is tracking labor market trends to guide its next monetary decision.

Even with the delay, investors leaned into the expectation that the Fed will deliver another rate cut. Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index, said, “It does very much feel that the market is looking past the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and focusing on Fed rate cut expectations.”

Traders backed that view. The CME FedWatch Tool showed market bets pricing in an almost certain cut before the end of the month, a shift that followed a weaker-than-expected private payrolls report earlier in the week.

Optimism over looser U.S. policy combined with Europe’s healthcare rally sent the STOXX 600 surging to new records. Economic data across the continent painted a mixed picture.

Growth in the euro zone services sector accelerated to an eight-month high in September, with Germany’s services sector also recording its fastest expansion in eight months.

But France’s services industry contracted more sharply than first thought, and in Britain, business activity grew at its slowest pace in five months.

Among individual movers, Sofina dropped by 3.2%, one of the weakest showings on the STOXX 600. The investment company’s decline came after it announced a 545-million-euro ($639.67 million) rights issue, leaving the stock near the bottom of the index.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
NEAR
NEAR$2,489-5,50%
1
1$0,01893-20,19%
Solana
SOL$151,87-3,96%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:49
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0,05998-5,28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00138936-0,10%
Moonveil
MORE$0,00394-3,59%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
COM
COM$0,005872-0,50%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101 160,94
$101 160,94$101 160,94

-1,05%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 395,20
$3 395,20$3 395,20

-0,96%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151,84
$151,84$151,84

-2,48%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3275
$2,3275$2,3275

-1,71%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,11222
$0,11222$0,11222

+4,86%