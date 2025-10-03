แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
TLDR The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for the digital euro project. The ECB signed agreements for fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland will manage fraud and risk management for the digital euro. Almaviva and Fabrick are responsible for the app [...] The post European Central Bank Moves Forward with Digital Euro Development appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for the digital euro project. The ECB signed agreements for fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland will manage fraud and risk management for the digital euro. Almaviva and Fabrick are responsible for the app [...] The post European Central Bank Moves Forward with Digital Euro Development appeared first on Blockonomi.

European Central Bank Moves Forward with Digital Euro Development

โดย: Blockonomi
2025/10/03 06:48
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07751-6.50%
Core DAO
CORE$0.1995-9.19%
RWAX
APP$0.0009125+1.80%

TLDR

  • The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for the digital euro project.
  • The ECB signed agreements for fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange.
  • Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland will manage fraud and risk management for the digital euro.
  • Almaviva and Fabrick are responsible for the app and software design related to the digital euro.
  • Giesecke+Devrient will focus on enabling offline payment functionality for the digital euro.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has moved forward with the development of a digital euro, selecting several firms to provide core services. This decision aims to ensure that the digital euro can enhance payment efficiency and compete with emerging digital currencies. The central bank’s progress highlights its commitment to creating a digital currency that can coexist with cash in the eurozone.

ECB Selects Firms for Digital Euro Infrastructure

The ECB has signed framework agreements with multiple firms to oversee various aspects of the digital euro. These agreements cover fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. The selected providers include Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland for fraud management, Almaviva and Fabrick for software development, and Giesecke+Devrient for offline payment services.

Each service area has a primary provider and an alternate to ensure continuity in the event of disruptions. The ECB has also noted that it plans to announce another provider for offline services later. These efforts align with the ECB’s broader goal of strengthening financial sovereignty within the EU, especially in the face of global competition from stablecoins.

Regulatory Framework and Next Steps

The ECB clarified that no payments have been made as part of these contracts yet, and the arrangements are subject to revision based on future EU legislation. A final decision on the issuance of the digital euro will follow the formal adoption of the Digital Euro Regulation, which is still under negotiation. If approved, the digital euro would enhance payment efficiency and reduce reliance on private stablecoins.

Officials emphasized that the rollout of the digital euro may not occur until the latter part of the decade. However, they are committed to advancing the project, ensuring that the eurozone remains competitive in the evolving payments sector.

The post European Central Bank Moves Forward with Digital Euro Development appeared first on Blockonomi.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
NEAR
NEAR$2.489-5.50%
1
1$0.01893-20.19%
Solana
SOL$151.87-3.96%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:49
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.05998-5.28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138936-0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.59%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
COM
COM$0.005872-0.50%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,168.46
$101,168.46$101,168.46

-1.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,395.44
$3,395.44$3,395.44

-0.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.86
$151.86$151.86

-2.47%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3272
$2.3272$2.3272

-1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11228
$0.11228$0.11228

+4.92%