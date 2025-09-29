แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the European Central Bank (ECB) have initiated a strategic collaboration for instant payments.The Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the European Central Bank (ECB) have initiated a strategic collaboration for instant payments.

European and Swiss Central Banks: New Frontiers for Instant Cross-Border Payments

โดย: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/29 20:50
snb ecb

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the European Central Bank (ECB) have initiated a strategic collaboration to explore the possibility of linking their instant payment systems. 

The announcement, released by the SNB, marks a significant step towards the innovation of financial services in Europe and Switzerland, with the aim of making cross-border payments faster, cheaper, more transparent, and accessible.

objectives of the initiative: speed, efficiency, and transparency

According to the SNB, this initiative aims to support the overall goal of improving the international payments experience. Today, transactions between different countries and currencies can be slow, expensive, and unclear for end users. The interconnection between instant payment systems represents a concrete response to these issues, promising to revolutionize the way citizens and businesses manage cross-border money transfers.

The systems involved: SIC and TIPS

Swiss Interbank Clearing (SIC)

The SIC is the Swiss Interbank Clearing system, used to settle payments between Swiss banks in real-time. Thanks to this infrastructure, Switzerland has already achieved a high level of efficiency in domestic payments.

TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS)

On the other hand, the TIPS system represents the Eurosystem platform for the instant settlement of payments. TIPS allows euro area banks to offer immediate payments to their customers, ensuring that money is transferred from one account to another in a few seconds, 24 hours a day.

Exploration and Evaluation: A Process Until 2026

The exploration phase, announced by the SNB, will continue until 2026. During this period, the two central banks will analyze the technical feasibility and economic sustainability of the interconnection between SIC and TIPS. The goal is to assess whether it is possible and advantageous to connect the two systems, thus creating an instant payment network that transcends national borders and currency barriers.

Instant Payments Between Different Currencies: A New Era

One of the most innovative aspects of this initiative is the ability to make instant payments between different currency areas. In practice, a payment initiated in one currency could be credited to an account in another currency within a few seconds. This would represent a groundbreaking change for the international payments sector, simplifying life for citizens, businesses, and institutions operating between Switzerland and the euro area.

Expected impacts on citizens and businesses

The interconnection between SIC and TIPS could bring numerous practical advantages. For citizens, it would mean being able to send and receive money across borders almost instantly, without having to wait days for transaction confirmation. For businesses, especially those operating on an international scale, new opportunities would arise to optimize liquidity management and improve commercial relationships with foreign partners.

Towards a More Integrated Financial System

This initiative is part of a broader context of European and Swiss financial integration. The collaboration between SNB and ECB demonstrates the willingness of central institutions to adapt to the needs of an increasingly global and digitized economy. The ultimate goal is to break down the barriers that still hinder the full efficiency of international payments.

Next Steps and Future Prospects

In the coming years, the exploration phase will provide crucial insights into the technical feasibility and economic impact of the interconnection between SIC and TIPS. If the results are positive, we could witness the emergence of a new pan-European infrastructure for instant payments, capable of connecting Switzerland and the euro area in real time.

Conclusion: A New Standard for Cross-Border Payments

The joint initiative of SNB and ECB represents a step forward towards the creation of a more modern, efficient, and transparent cross-border payment system. If the exploration phase is successful, citizens and businesses will be able to benefit from instant money transfers between Switzerland and the euro area, marking the beginning of a new era for European finance.

